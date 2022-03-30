Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erica Fernandes, Pratik Sehajpal to join? Shivangi Joshi the highest-paid contestant?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is expected to begin shooting by April end or May beginning, reportedly. The show may also likely go on air from the month of July.

Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon be starting with its 12th season; reports about the possible contestants have already started doing rounds. While official announcements regarding the celebrity contestants are yet to be announced, speculations regarding the participants in the stunt-based reality show are being constantly made.

If media reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal along with Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia have been ‘almost confirmed’ for the show. Other than these three, the name of another former Bigg Boss contestant from the 13th season, Arti Singh, is also said to be in talks for the show.

A few more names of celebrity contestants that are ‘almost confirmed’ include Tushar Kalia Urvashi Dholakia and Pavitra Punia. Kasauti Zindagi Ke actress, Erica Fernandes is also on the ‘almost confirmed’ list.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress, Shivangi Joshi is also said to be in talks for the show. Apart from this, reports are suggestive that Shivangi is probably the highest-paid contestant on KKK12. While the speculations regarding the names of the contestants continue, official confirmation is awaited.

Furthermore, reports have also claimed that the shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will most likely begin by the end of April or at the beginning of May. Along with this, the reports have further claimed that the show may go on air in July.

Previously, a media portal had claimed that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has also been approached by the makers of the show to join as one of the contestants. Rubina’s husband, Abhinav Shukla, has also been a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s 11th season. Another television actress, Dipika Kakar, who rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka, is also reportedly in talks with the makers.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show. In this, celebrity contestants get to face their fears while performing risky and daredevil stunts to reach the final and win the trophy. Previously, the initial seasons of the show were hosted by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. However, the last few seasons are being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.