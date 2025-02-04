'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Bengali superstars Prosenjit, Jeet come together for action-packed drama

Netflix's 2025 slate brings 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,' an intense cop drama set in 2000s Kolkata. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, it follows an IPS officer’s fight against crime and corruption. Marking the first on-screen collaboration of Bengali superstars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee

Movie lovers have an exciting year ahead as Netflix’s 2025 content lineup promises a diverse range of stories across different languages and regions. Among the highly anticipated projects is 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,' a gripping cop drama created by Neeraj Pandey. The teaser for the series was recently unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse into its intense narrative.

What sets this series apart is the much-awaited collaboration between Bengali superstars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will be sharing screen space for the first time. Jeet is set to portray an IPS officer, while Prosenjit is reportedly playing the role of a politician.

Set against the backdrop of Kolkata in the 2000s, 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' explores themes of crime, corruption, and law enforcement. The story follows a determined IPS officer's relentless battle against influential criminals and politicians in an effort to restore justice and peace. Additionally, Parambrata Chatterjee will be seen in a significant role as a police officer.

The series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, with Neeraj Pandey serving as the showrunner. The script has been co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.

Alongside Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, the ensemble cast includes Saswata Chatterjee, Chitrangda Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das, among others.

Although Jeet had previously produced the 2022 film 'Aay Khuku Aay,' which starred Prosenjit Chatterjee, the two actors had never shared screen space until now. Meanwhile, Prosenjit was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Amazon Prime series 'Jubilee.'

For those familiar with Neeraj Pandey’s work, 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' had earlier presented a gripping tale of the conflict between an IPS officer, Amit Lodha, and a dreaded gang leader. That series featured actors such as Brijeshwar Singh, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Tacker, along with Aishwarya Sushmita, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Anup Soni, Shraddha Das, Neeraj Kashyap, and Bharat Jha.

With 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter,' audiences can expect another thrilling narrative that delves deep into the world of crime and justice in Bengal.

