KGF Star Yash calls Kantara 'my flim', corrects senior journalist in public forum; social media love it-Video

Kantara: Yash corrects journalist at India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022 for saying 'Kantara Not Your Film'; to which KGF star says 'It Is Mine'

The Kannada cinema industry has had a meteoric increase recently, particularly after the debut of Yash's KGF film series. KGF became the biggest hit of 2022, thereby putting the Kannada cinema industry on the world map.

Recently, a Kannada film named Kantara exploded at the national box office. Kantara, which Rishabh Shetty also produced and acted in, shattered several box office records and was one of the year's most popular movies. The third-highest-earning Indian film of all time is KGF: Chapter 2.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to play Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Brahmastra 2; check out THIS video

During the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2022, Yash spoke at length about recent changes in the audience’s attitude towards Kannada films. During the same event, the host brought up the Kannada film Kantara as he said, “As we speak, Kantara, your new film… not your film but a Kannada film is making waves. High praise, and again a low-budget film that’s making a lot of money. What is it in Bengaluru’s air? It seems like ‘Namma Karnataka’ is the buzzword at the moment."

To this, Yash corrected the journalist and replied, “Sir, it (Kantara) is also my film. You said it’s not my film, but it is my film also." Yash’s answer has won the internet, with fans showing an immense love and praise for the actor.

Also Read: Rihanna compares motherhood to 'tripping on acid', calls 'it wild, trippy as hell'

The film Yash 19, in which Yash will next be seen with Pooja Hegde, is now in production. According to news sources, Nathan will be the director.

