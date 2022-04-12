KGF Chapter2: Tracking actor Yash's journey from a bus driver’s son to national star

With just a few days for the much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 to release, Asianet Newsable tracks the journey of Yash. The actor's rise to stardom from an ordinary middle-class boy to struggling TV artist to national star.

Kannada actor Yash’s stardom is not limited only to Karnataka. Since the release of KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018, he became a national star with his fans spread in every nook and corner of the country. Ahead of his film KGF: Chapter 2’s release, he is travelling across the country to promote his film which will hit the theatres on Friday, April 14.

Through all these years, Yash has won the hearts of people with his acting skills. The actor had a very humble start to his life and career. While some may know about his personal life (before he came into showbiz), there could be some who would still be unaware of it. So, here's a look at how this extraordinary boy from a middle-class family became the rising star of Indian cinema. From being active in cultural activities in school to working as a delivery boy in provision stores, quitting college to work to support family, sleeping at the bus stand, working in TV serials to grabbing the opportunity in films and also contributing to social work, Asianet decodes 'Rocking Star' Yash's journey.

Early days:

On January 8, 1986, Yash was born in Karnataka’s Hassan to Arun Kumar and Pushpa. He was born as ‘Naveen Kumar Gowda’. His parents moved to Mysuru and enrolled him in Mahajana School. Yash was very active in cultural activities from his childhood days and used to take part in dance competitions. He always aspired to become an actor from his childhood days. After his matriculation, he worked at provision stores as a delivery boy during his school vacations and free time.

Quit college to work:

As his father was an ordinary KSRTC bus driver and was finding it too difficult to take care of the financial needs of the family, Yash quit education and moved to Bengaluru to achieve big and support his family. He first worked as an assistant director for a film called 'Stop'. Unfortunately, the film project got stalled after a week; Yash then called up one of his relatives to ask him to keep his luggage. However, the relative claimed he was out of town and hung up the call.

Later, he found support in ‘Mohan’, one of the crew members from the shelved film who offered Yash to stay at his place. But, since Mohan’s place was small, Yash decided to keep his luggage at his home and sleep the nights at a bus stop.

When Yash made the life-changing decision: Once in an interview, Yash revealed that he has two choices either to return to his hometown or head to Gandhinagar to pursue his film career. He then joined the Benaka drama company for work where he got the stage name 'Yash'. As the team got an invite to attend director Nagabharana's daughter's wedding, Yash decided to attend it, hoping to meet people from the film industry.

And that is when he got his break and bagged the serial ‘Uttarayana’ serial after which he was seen in another TV serial Nanda Gokula where he worked with Radhika Pandit followed by Matte Male Billu and Preeti Illada Mele.

While working in TV serials, he gets a call from the production manager but the producer asks for the time and date of birth, Yash gets upset and hangs up, a few days later he gets a small role in Jambada Hudugi film. Director Shashank then offers the lead role in his next film 'Moggina Manasu. The film is women-centric and became a hit. Yash also gets a film fare award in the supporting artist category.

Kannada Prabha Magazine Editor-In-Chief Jogi who has been tracking Yash's growth from over 15 years says, 'I was the scriptwriter for Preeti Illada Mele TV serial and has spoken to Yash. I found him back then. He plays the son of Ananth Nag and did justice to his lover boy character. Even Ananth Nag had the word of appreciation for Yash.'

Yash identifies the right talent and backs his associates:

Jogi says that he was told by TV serial director that Yash use to stay back to see how others perform. Later I met him during the Moggina Manasu film and noted a change in him. Films like Kirataka, Raja Huli and Googly all made him a dependable star.

'During Mr and Mrs Ramachari, I met him again, he told me that he wanted to see the Kannada industry grow in a big way. Yash also believes in giving a push to the right talent and new talent. He proved this by convincing the producer to rope Santosh Anandraam his associate for Mr and Mrs Ramachari which became a smashing hit Anandraam is credited for making Yuvarathnaa with Puneeth Rajkumar that ruled the box office a year ago. Yash has proved that he is a self-made 'shehzaada' .It is he who recommended making KGF pan India. Although it was director Prashan Neel's dream, it was Yash's contribution that pushed KGF to this level, He always dreams big.' said Jogi.

Shows his action and acting skills:

Yash continued with skills including action in 'Rocky' which helped in bagging films like Kallara Sante, Gokula, Modalasala, Rajdhani and others that further cemented his position in the Kannada industry. In 2015, Yash's action drama Gajakesari also registered a good box office collection.

Marriage and KGF:

The same year, Yash along with Radhika Pandit come together for Mr and Mrs Ramachari which earned Rs 50 Cr. Yash then signed Masterpiece and Santhu Straight Forward. Meanwhile, the star couple decided to tie the knot and got married on December 9, 2016 and signed Prashanth Neel's KGF. A year later he is blessed with a baby girl and the star couple name her 'Ayra'.

KGF release:

The film was released in five languages in December 2018 and both the star as well the film became a national sensation. The director sensing another hit announced part two. Now KGF Chapter2 is ready and will be released on April 14. With carefully crafted PR and craze for Yash, the makers hope to make good returns once the film releases.

Contribution to society:

Yash also has found an NGO 'Yashomarga' and by and large works on water conservation, He had adopted a lake in Koppal and in 2017, the couple held a puja to remove the silt from the lake and ensure its restoration to help the farmers in surrounding by recharging the groundwater level. Yash spent 4 crores on the project.

Gave 1.5 crore to film Kannada industry during Covid induced lockdown:

As many from the film industry were rendered jobless due to lockdown, Yash gave 1.5 crores which were distributed among technicians and other junior artists who are dependent on daily payment.