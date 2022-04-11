KGF: Chapter 2 vs Beast: Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey release pushed to avoid clash with Yash and Thalapathy Vijay

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited sports drama Jersey has been shifted to a new release date in order to avoid a clash at the box office with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast.

    With only a few days for the film’s release, makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Jersey’, have once again moved its release date. Jersey was to release across the Indian theatres on Friday, April 14. However, the makers announced a fresh releasing date for the movie.

    The reason for the sudden shift in its releasing date is said to be to avoid the big box office clash. Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast are already set for the clash at the box office. Amidst these two, the third film to release on the same date was Jersey. While Beast will be released on Thursday, KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the theatres on Friday. Similarly, Jersey was to release on Friday too. However, Jersey’s release date has now been moved from April 14 to April 22. This means that the film will not have a direct box office competition with either of the two films.

    Directed by Gowtam Tinnauri, Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film by the same name. The original version of Jersey was also directed by Tinnauri. The film revolves around the life of ‘Arjun’, a failed cricketer who tries to achieve his long-lost dream of representing India, for his son.

    Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Jersey has seen a delayed-release. The film was earlier expected to hit the theatres on December 31. However, the date had to be pushed because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, particularly those of Omicron.

    Jersey stars actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film will reunite the father-son duo of Shahid and Pankaj Kapur on the screens. It is after many years that the two will be seen acting in a film together. As for Mrunal Thakur, Jersey will mark her big Bollywood debut for her.

