KGF: Chapter 3 to see the return of Srinidhi Shetty? Actor shares an update

Fans have eagerly been waiting to know if actor Srinidhi Shetty will once again be seen romancing Yash in the third instalment of Prashanth Neel’s KGF. Now, Srinidhi has shared an update on the same; read on to know more.

One of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2022 has been Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The film was much loved by the actor’s fans not only in India but worldwide. The first two instalments of the “KGF’ franchise have received immense love from the audience and the makers are now gearing up for the third instalment as well. Amidst this, fans f ‘Rocky Bhai’ have eagerly been waiting to know if they would be able to see Srinidhi return to the screen as his girlfriend in ‘KGF: Chapter 3’ or not. An update regarding the same was shared by none other than Srinidhi herself.

Actress Srinidhi Shetty, who played ‘Rocky Bhai's girlfriend ‘Reena’ in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, has told her fans whether she will be seen in the third part or not. Reena died at the end of 'KGF: Chapter 2' and now an update from Srinidhi on her social media has fuelled the discussions about her return to the third instalment.

During an ‘Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram recently, Srinidhi Shetty answered a few questions including one where she was asked about her return to ‘KGF: Chapter 3’. A fan asked her if she would be there in the third part, adding that they want to see more of ‘Reena’ in the film.

Replying to the fan’s question, Srinidhi Shetty said, “Haha But I really don’t know the answer! We gotta check with the main man, you know who.” She then wrote the initials “PN”, hinting that only the film’s director Prashanth Neel can answer the question.

The makers of KGF: Chapter 3 have announced the film but said that the fans will have to wait longer for it. Prashanth Neel is presently busy with Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’, only after which he will begin the filming of the Yash-starrer third instalment. There have also been rumours that the makers are considering roping in actor Hrithik Roshan in ‘KGF: Chapter 3’.