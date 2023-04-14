KGF Chapter 3 CONFIRMED? Yash's high-octane action sequences teaser might have hint-WATCH

After the success of KGF Chapters 1 and 2, South star Yash is bringing the beloved franchise back for a third installment! Continue reading to learn more.

After the success of KGF Chapters 1 and 2, South star Yash is bringing the beloved franchise back for a third episode! The teaser quickly drove the internet into a frenzy as KGF 2 celebrated its one-year anniversary.

KGF 3 confirmed

Hombale Films released the first teaser for KGF Chapter 3 on their official Twitter account. After showing Yash's exploits as Rocky in Chapters 1 and 2, the next episode would most likely centre on Rocky between 1978 and 1981.

Promising an epic journey in KGF 3 with high-octane action sequences, the makers wrote, "The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man. KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here's to another year of great storytelling! #KGFChapter2 #Yash #PrashanthNeel #VijayKiragandur #HombaleFilms #1ROCKYingYearOfKGF2"

Just a couple days back, B-town diva Raveena Tandoon had opened up about the possibility of KGF 3. "Well, keeping my fingers crossed that there will be a KGF 3 and we will be working on it very soon," she had said.

About KGF Franchise

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the franchise stars Yash in the titular role of Rocky. According to what they wrote, KGF 2 was nothing short of a celebration for the audience. The way theatres witnessed a flood of audience streaming in, it was a magic everyone in the post-pandemic era anxiously awaited.

While it was still in its early stages, the film made history on the first day with a tremendous opening collection of 54 crores in the Hindi market and a worldwide collection of 1200 crores, putting the Kannada industry on the global map. The film elevated Rocky Bhai aka Yash's fury to new heights. While the Rocking Star's devotion developed its enchantment over the minds of the public, his hairdo, beards,