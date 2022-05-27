Kerala State Film Awards Winners List: Best film Aavasa Vyuha to Revathy to Biju Menon, Joju George and more
Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Saeed Akhtar Mirsa, a filmmaker and screenwriter, led the jury for the 52st edition of Kerala State Film Awards.
Saji Cherian, Kerala's Minister for Culture, Fisheries, and Youth Affairs, revealed the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards on Friday. Saeed Akhtar Mirsa, a director and screenwriter, led the jury for the 52nd edition of the awards. The Kerala State Film Awards jury chose the winners this year from a field of over 140 films. Here's a rundown of who took home what:
Best Film – Aavasa Vyuham
Second Best Film – Nishiddho and Chavittu
Best Actor – Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam and Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu
Best Actress – Revathy, Bhoothakaalam
Best Director – Dileesh Pothan, Joji
Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala
Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam
Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam
Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu
Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham
Best Screenplay (Original) – Naayaattu, Sreekumaran Thampi
Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran
Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram
Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala
Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam
Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali
Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane
Best Music Director (Background Score) – Joji, Justin Varghese
Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam
Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu
Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli
Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli
Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose, Minnal Murali
Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu
Best Choreography – Arun Lal for Chavittu
Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S
Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam
Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali
Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham
Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali
Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli
Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight
