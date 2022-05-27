Kerala State Film Awards Winners List: Best film Aavasa Vyuha to Revathy to Biju Menon, Joju George and more

Saji Cherian, Kerala's Minister for Culture, Fisheries, and Youth Affairs, revealed the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards on Friday. Saeed Akhtar Mirsa, a director and screenwriter, led the jury for the 52nd edition of the awards. The Kerala State Film Awards jury chose the winners this year from a field of over 140 films. Here's a rundown of who took home what:

ALSO READ: Mohanlal birthday: Actor turns 62, know his net worth, salary, property and more

Best Film – Aavasa Vyuham

Second Best Film – Nishiddho and Chavittu

Best Actor – Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam and Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu

Best Actress – Revathy, Bhoothakaalam

Best Director – Dileesh Pothan, Joji

Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala

Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam

Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam

Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu

Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham

Best Screenplay (Original) – Naayaattu, Sreekumaran Thampi

Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran

Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram

Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala

Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam

Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali

Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane

Best Music Director (Background Score) – Joji, Justin Varghese

Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam

Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu

Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli

Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli

Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose, Minnal Murali

Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu

Best Choreography – Arun Lal for Chavittu

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam

Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali

Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham

Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali

Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli

Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: 7 reasons to watch Yash's film this weekend on Amazon Prime Video