Kerala State Film Awards Winners List: Best film Aavasa Vyuha to Revathy to Biju Menon, Joju George and more

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Saeed Akhtar Mirsa, a filmmaker and screenwriter, led the jury for the 52st edition of Kerala State Film Awards.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 27, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    Saji Cherian, Kerala's Minister for Culture, Fisheries, and Youth Affairs, revealed the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards on Friday. Saeed Akhtar Mirsa, a director and screenwriter, led the jury for the 52nd edition of the awards. The Kerala State Film Awards jury chose the winners this year from a field of over 140 films. Here's a rundown of who took home what:

    Best Film – Aavasa Vyuham
    Second Best Film – Nishiddho and Chavittu
    Best Actor – Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam and Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu
    Best Actress – Revathy, Bhoothakaalam
    Best Director – Dileesh Pothan, Joji
    Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala
    Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji
    Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam
    Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam
    Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu
    Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham
    Best Screenplay (Original) – Naayaattu, Sreekumaran Thampi
    Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran
    Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram
    Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala
    Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam
    Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali
    Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane
    Best Music Director (Background Score) – Joji, Justin Varghese
    Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam
    Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu
    Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli
    Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli
    Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose, Minnal Murali
    Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu
    Best Choreography – Arun Lal for Chavittu
    Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S
    Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam
    Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali
    Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham
    Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali
    Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli
    Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 5:14 PM IST
