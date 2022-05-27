Kerala State Film Awards: Joji to Freedom Fight to Minnal Murali - Movies that you can see on OTT now

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 winners list: Here’s the list of Malayalam movies that are streaming on various OTT platforms to watch this weekend

    At the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards, which were revealed today, OTT films again ruled dominant, just as they did last year. Joji, Churuli, Bhoothakaalam, Freedom Fight, and Madhuram were among the notable winners this year.
     

    For their roles in Aarkkariyam, Madhuram, and Nayattu, respectively, Biju Menon and Joju George were named Best Actor (Male). Revathy won the Best Actor (Female) award for her part in Bhoothakaalam, which was released on Sony LIV.
     

    This year's best director award went to Dileesh Pothan, who directed Fahadh Faasil's Amazon Prime Video movie Joji.

    While Jeo Baby's Sony LIV anthology Freedom Fight, which had five episodes, received a special jury mention. Five short films are included in The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby's hard-hitting Malayalam anthology, all of them are linked by the common topic of people's independence and their battle for it. The anthology, which includes films by Kunjila Mascillamani, Jithin Isaac Thomas, Francies Louis, Akhil Anilkumar, and Jeo himself, explores a variety of subjects, from women battling for their right to basic workplace facilities to financial freedom. Rajisha Vijayan, Joju George, Srinda, Unni Lalu, and Rohini are among the notable cast members of the anthology.

     

    Murali Minnal: In this superhero origins narrative directed by Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas plays Jaison alias Minnal Murali. The story follows a teenage tailor who gains superhuman abilities after being hit by lightning. He isn't the only one that gains new talents, though. Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph make a storm with a sleek, indigenous superhero in Minnal Murali. Netflix is where you can see it.

