Kerala State Film Awards 2024: 160 films to compete for top accolades in Malayalam cinema

In a historic first for Malayalam cinema, a record-breaking 160 films are competing for the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards this year. This unprecedented number of entries highlights the industry's vibrant creativity and productivity. The screening process has begun, ensuring a thorough and meticulous evaluation of the diverse range of films.

The screening for the Kerala State Film Awards commenced on Saturday at the Chalachitra Academy's Ramu Kariat Theater and LV Prasad Theater in KINFRA. To handle the large number of entries efficiently, two main committees have been formed, each tasked with evaluating 80 films. Around 30 percent of these entries will advance based on their merits. The final jury will then assess these selected films, leading to the announcement of the awards by mid-August. Films certified in 2023 are eligible for consideration in the 54th Kerala State Film Awards.

This year, the jury is led by Sudhir Mishra, a distinguished Hindi director and screenwriter known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema. Sudhir, celebrated for his impactful films such as the National Award-winning "Dharavi" and the critically acclaimed "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi," brings extensive experience and a discerning perspective to the judging process. His directorial debut, "Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin," received the National Film Award for Best Debut in 1987.

The preliminary panel is also bolstered by a team of experts, comprising cinematographer Prathap V. Nair, editor Vijay Shankar, writers Shihabuddin Poythumkadavu, Vinoy Thomas, and Malavika Binny, as well as sound recordist C.R. Chandran.

