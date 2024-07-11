Kerala State Film Awards 2023: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra appointed chairperson; Read on

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, known for 'Dharavi,' 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,' and 'Chameli,' has been appointed chairperson for the Kerala State Film Awards 2023

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, celebrated for his movies such as 'Dharavi,' 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,' and 'Chameli,' has been selected as the chairperson for the Kerala State Film Awards 2023. Mishra's career in the film industry began as an assistant director and scriptwriter for Kundan Shah’s comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron' (1983). He has also worked with renowned directors like Saeed Akhtar Mirza on 'Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!' and Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 'Khamosh.' Over his 30-year career, Mishra has received three National Awards and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government.

With no formal training in filmmaking, Mishra gained knowledge from his younger brother, Sudhanshu Mishra, during his student days. He made his directorial debut with 'Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin' in 1987, earning the National Film Award for Best Debut Director. Mishra's critically acclaimed films include 'Dharavi,' 'Mai Zinda Hoon,' 'Chameli,' 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,' 'Inkaar,' and 'Daas Dev.' He also directed the web series 'Hostages,' which received mixed reviews. His recent films featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles, with his latest film, 'Afwaah,' starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas, and Sharib Hashmi alongside Siddiqui.

Mishra will be supported in the judging process by filmmakers Priyanandanan and Azhagappan, who will lead a subcommittee for the preliminary round. They will be joined by a panel of distinguished filmmakers and artists for the final round, including acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery, writer N.S. Madhavan, actor Ann Augustine, and musician Sreevalsan J. Menon.

The judging stages will also involve industry professionals such as cinematographer Prathap V. Nair, editor Vijay Shankar, and writers Shihabuddin Poythumkadavu, Vinoy Thomas, and Malavika Binny. Sound recordist C.R. Chandran will assist in the preliminary rounds. The jury will be led by film critic and writer Janaki Sreedharan, and will also include film critic Jose K. Manuel and writer O.K. Santosh.

So far, 160 films have been submitted for the Kerala State Film Awards 2023, with jury screenings set to begin on July 13.

