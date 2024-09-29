Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Case filed against several Youtubers for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon

    A case has been registered against multiple YouTube channels for allegedly sharing defamatory content about veteran actor-director Balachandra Menon. Menon filed the complaint with the city police commissioner on September 28, accusing the channels of broadcasting an interview with an actress who made derogatory remarks about him.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 3:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    Kochi: A case has been filed against several YouTube channels for allegedly broadcasting defamatory videos and statements about renowned actor-director Balachandra Menon. The complaint was lodged by Menon with the city police commissioner on Saturday. The accused channels reportedly aired an interview with an actress who allegedly made derogatory comments about the "April 18" actor-director. 

    Siddique anticipatory bail: Actor alleges discrepancies in complainant's claims in rape case

    According to the FIR, the videos were intentionally circulated on September 27 to defame and intimidate Menon. The case was registered under Sections 67 and 67 A of the IT Act.

    Several FIRs have been filed against prominent Malayalam film figures following accusations of sexual harassment involving various directors and actors. These allegations stem from findings in the recently released Justice K Hema Committee report, which highlights the exploitation and sexual abuse faced by women working in the film industry.

    In the complaint, Balachandra Menon stated that a lawyer named Sangeeth Louis contacted him on September 13, threatening that three molestation cases would soon be filed against him. Menon claimed that the female actor and the lawyer made false accusations after he failed to respond to the call. He further alleged that multiple defamatory videos were circulated against him as part of this scheme.

    The same woman from Aluva who previously accused seven individuals, including actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Maniyanpilla Raju, of sexual assault and rape, has now brought molestation allegations against Balachandra Menon. Although Menon's name was not included in her initial complaints, she has recently made fresh claims against him. Several YouTube channels have published interviews with the actress, where she leveled serious accusations against the senior actor.

