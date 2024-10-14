Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram

    Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested for drunk driving after he collided with a scooter at Vellyambalam junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Oct 13) late at night. He was released on station bail after his car was impounded.

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 8:49 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh was involved in a drunk driving incident on Sunday night (Oct 13) at the Vellyambalam junction in Thiruvananthapuram, where he hit a scooter passenger. Fortunately, the passenger did not sustain serious injuries. Baiju was taken to the hospital, but he refused to provide a blood sample for medical examination. 

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    The attending doctor, in turn, submitted a report to the police stating that Baiju smelled of alcohol and was uncooperative with the examination. The Museum Police have since registered a case against him for drunk driving and speeding.

    Baiju was released on bail at around 1 a.m. after the incident. The car's right tire was punctured due to the collision, prompting the police to call Baiju's driver to change the tire and bring the vehicle to the station. Baiju also arrived at the accident site later. 

    During this time, he allegedly attempted to manhandle Asianet News' cameraman who was capturing the footage of the police trying to shift the car. A case has been registered against Baiju under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code for reckless driving and under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act for drunk driving.
    The car has been seized, and Baiju was released on station bail. Despite the collision, the two-wheeler rider fortunately escaped without any injuries.

