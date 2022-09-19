Katrina Kaif shares Vijay Sethupathi's picture from the sets of Merry Christmas; take a look

For the first time, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif will share a screen in Merry Christmas. The movie is scheduled to premiere on December 23, 2022.

On Sunday, while most of us were unwinding, Katrina Kaif worked on the sets of her next movie Merry Christmas. The Bollywood diva sent a "good night selfie" from the film set on her Instagram stories on Sunday night. Her radiant face, open hair, and uncomplicated grin enhanced the image's appeal. She was not looking directly into the camera when the selfie was taken.

Katrina also shared a clapboard photo with the words Merry Christmas earlier in the day. Katrina added a "Work Work Work" label before sharing the image. In addition to this, the actress also uploaded a black-and-white portrait of the movie's director, Sriram Raghavan. He could be seen in the photo peering into the lens when Katrina took the image. Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina's co-star, appeared in the third image. She captioned the picture, "(camera emoji) by me."

It's not the first time Katrina has posted an image taken on the Merry Christmas set. She uploaded a photo of herself chatting with Vijay Sethupathi, wearing a white sweater top. In another picture, she was seen having a serious conversation with the filmmaker Sriram.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will share the screen for the first time in Merry Christmas. Additionally, it marks the performers' initial association with Raghavan. Ramesh Taurani's Tips Industries and Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. will collaborate to create the movie. The movie is slated to premiere on December 23, 2022.

Katrina is also working on several other projects. She will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3, which will be released in theatres in April of next year. Along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, she will also appear in Phone Bhoot. For Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, she will also co-star on screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.