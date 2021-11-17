Katrina Kaif's diet is what every bride must follow

Katrina Kaif has always inspired us to look fit and beautiful. The diva looks hot at even 36, and how? Here's her diet plan that you should follow if you are the bride-to-be.

Katrina Kaif has always inspired us to lose weight. The transformation of the actress is jaw-dropping. Even at 36, she can make anyone in their 20s feel jealous. There is no denying the fact that the actress spends hours working out.

Are you the next bride to be who wants to get abs like the actress? You can lose weight like the actress by making some simple changes to your diet plan. In an interview with ETimes, the actress had revealed that "My staple rule, which I follow 95% of the time, is no gluten, no refined sugars, no dairy".

Katrina's diet is healthy for all those planning to get married or trying to lose weight. The actress also believes in eating carbs. Although over the years, dairy products have seen a bad light for themselves. People think that the quickest way to lose weight is by getting rid of lactose. Although dairy is not that bad, it is the fat and sugar that contributes towards weight gain. You can try taking healthy alternatives like Soy milk, almond milk or moderating skimmed milk.

The actress also does not eat a lot of bread and pasta, and there is a reason you also should do the same. If you are addicted to Gluten, it is not a good thing as it can lead to a lot of issues like inflammation, weight gain, hunger issues which will make you more fat. You need to also cut down on refined sugar products if you want a figure like that of Katrina's. This is because increased sugar intake in the diet can lead to increase calorie intake and due to which zero nutrition is provided to your body. Increased sugar levels also increase blood sugar levels giving rise to insulin issues which results in weight gain.