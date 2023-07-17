Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif fandom feels hurt by Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra for THIS reason - READ

    Katrina Kaif's fans are dissatisfied and hurt by Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra for not wishing the birthday girl on social media and the Reddit Thread has gone VIRAL. It was Katrina Kaif's birthday yesterday and the actress turned 40.

    Katrina Kaif fandom feels hurt by Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra for THIS reason - READ vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif marked her 40th birthday on Sunday (July 16). The 'Tiger 3' actress's Instagram got inundated with adorable birthday wishes from her close friends, fans and husband, Vicky Kaushal, on social media. However, a section of her fans pointed out that Jee Le Zaraa co-stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra did not share any birthday posts for Katrina on their respective social media accounts. Katrina Kaif is all set to wow audiences and fans with her brilliant performance as Zoya in the much-awaited Tiger 3 in the YRF Spy Universe alongside global superstar Salman Khan who essays the main role of Tiger in the film franchise.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: The couple might host additional reception in Gurugram

    Soon it became a topic of discussion on the social media platform Reddit forums, where Katrina fans said it was strange of Alia and Priyanka not wishing her a birthday on social media as the Tiger 3 star has always posted very personalised birthday messages for them.

    One user said, "Must say that Katrina's birthday posts for them both were very nice. But, if a colleague makes it a point to wish other colleagues. It is good manners to return the gesture. Have to give this point to Kat. Most of them are active on Instagram today, posting other things. It would not have affected them if they returned the nice gesture." Another one said, "Also, very personalised rather than a plain happy birthday. I find her to be really nice and genuine." Netizens have also pointed out that Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar did not wish Katrina on social media either. And this is when they share a close bond with the actress.

    No birthday wishes for Katrina from Alia, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik and Varun. This is how she wished them
    by u/AntEducationals in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal shared a very mushy post for wifey Katrina on her birthday. He took to his Instagram handle to share a carousel of adorable pictures from their undisclosed romantic getaway. These lovebirds look at each other romantically with the ocean and the setting sun in the backdrop. Katrina wore a yellow dress. Vicky looked delighted in his white shirt.

    ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods giving each other second chance post scandal with Tristan Thompson?

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods giving each other second chance post scandal with Tristan Thompson?

    Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods giving each other second chance post scandal with Tristan Thompson?

    'Jawan' star Shah Rukh Khan opens up on getting unfinished film scripts; Here's what he said vma

    'Jawan' star Shah Rukh Khan opens up on getting unfinished film scripts; Here's what he said

    WGA AFTRA Strikes Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation ATG

    WGA-AFTRA Strikes: Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation

    Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya look stunning in white as they visit Arjun Kapoor's house vma

    Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya look stunning in white as they visit Arjun Kapoor's house

    Rahul Roy: No support from Mahesh Bhatt or Pooja Bhatt following brain stroke MSW

    Rahul Roy: No support from Mahesh Bhatt or Pooja Bhatt following brain stroke

    Recent Stories

    From dust to delight Tips to clean and revive your rug s beauty gcw eai

    From dust to delight: Tips to clean and revive your rug's beauty

    Amit Shah chairs Regional Conference on 'Drugs Trafficking And National Security' in Delhi; check details AJR

    Amit Shah chairs regional conference on 'Drugs Trafficking And National Security' in Delhi; check details

    WhatsApp to release Official Chat feature for tips and tricks Report gcw

    WhatsApp to release 'Official Chat' feature for tips and tricks: Report

    Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods giving each other second chance post scandal with Tristan Thompson?

    Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods giving each other second chance post scandal with Tristan Thompson?

    Poha to Malpua: 10 authentic Madhya Pradesh foods that will delight your taste buds ATG EAI

    Poha to Malpua: 10 authentic Madhya Pradesh foods that will delight your taste buds

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon