Katrina Kaif fandom feels hurt by Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra for THIS reason - READ

Katrina Kaif's fans are dissatisfied and hurt by Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra for not wishing the birthday girl on social media and the Reddit Thread has gone VIRAL. It was Katrina Kaif's birthday yesterday and the actress turned 40.

Katrina Kaif marked her 40th birthday on Sunday (July 16). The 'Tiger 3' actress's Instagram got inundated with adorable birthday wishes from her close friends, fans and husband, Vicky Kaushal, on social media. However, a section of her fans pointed out that Jee Le Zaraa co-stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra did not share any birthday posts for Katrina on their respective social media accounts. Katrina Kaif is all set to wow audiences and fans with her brilliant performance as Zoya in the much-awaited Tiger 3 in the YRF Spy Universe alongside global superstar Salman Khan who essays the main role of Tiger in the film franchise.

Soon it became a topic of discussion on the social media platform Reddit forums, where Katrina fans said it was strange of Alia and Priyanka not wishing her a birthday on social media as the Tiger 3 star has always posted very personalised birthday messages for them.

One user said, "Must say that Katrina's birthday posts for them both were very nice. But, if a colleague makes it a point to wish other colleagues. It is good manners to return the gesture. Have to give this point to Kat. Most of them are active on Instagram today, posting other things. It would not have affected them if they returned the nice gesture." Another one said, "Also, very personalised rather than a plain happy birthday. I find her to be really nice and genuine." Netizens have also pointed out that Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar did not wish Katrina on social media either. And this is when they share a close bond with the actress.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal shared a very mushy post for wifey Katrina on her birthday. He took to his Instagram handle to share a carousel of adorable pictures from their undisclosed romantic getaway. These lovebirds look at each other romantically with the ocean and the setting sun in the backdrop. Katrina wore a yellow dress. Vicky looked delighted in his white shirt.

