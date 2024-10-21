Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Priyanka Chopra fasts for Nick Jonas after safety scare; breaks fast in London

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to celebrate each other's cultures, with their recent Karwa Chauth celebration in London being no exception. Priyanka shared pictures of the festivities, where Nick made the day special with a heartfelt gesture

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Priyanka Chopra fasts for Nick Jonas after safety scare; breaks fast in London
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to impress their fans by showing respect for each other's cultures. Recently, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Priyanka shared photos from the celebration with her husband in London. Nick added a special touch to the day by presenting her with a heartfelt letter, which left her blushing.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Cultural differences are often seen as challenges in marriages, but couples like Priyanka and Nick show how honoring each other’s traditions can strengthen their bond. Once again, they showcased this connection as they celebrated Karwa Chauth. Priyanka, who had just wrapped up a busy two-day trip to Mumbai, marked the festival in London. In the pictures, she looked radiant in pink athleisure and added a traditional twist by placing a red dupatta over her head for the rituals.

    Nick kept his outfit simple, wearing a black sweatshirt and grey pants. He was captured helping Priyanka break her fast, gently offering her water from his hand. They were also on a video call with her mother, Madhu Chopra, as Priyanka held a pooja thali. Nick further made the day memorable by giving her a special letter that made her smile, and Priyanka showed off her small henna design while posing with him for a picture.

    Priyanka shared these moments with a caption, wishing everyone a happy Karwa Chauth and playfully acknowledging her "filmy" side. She added emojis filled with hearts, expressing her happiness.

    Fans quickly responded in her comments, with many praising Priyanka’s playful take on the festival. One user mentioned that they loved her "filmy version," while another compared it to a scene from "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." Many appreciated the couple's journey and their continued admiration for each other.

    On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in the romantic comedy Love Again. She is set to appear next in the American films Heads Of State and The Bluff.

