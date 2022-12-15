Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser will get attached with Avatar: The Way Of Water - READ ON

Ahead of the much-awaited fantasy adventure film James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water release on December 16, 2022, an exciting piece of news for die-hard Kartik Aaryan fans is finally here. The Luka Chuppi fame B-town star Kartik Aaryan starrer upcoming film, Shehzada official teaser will be attached to Avatar 2 film.

2022 is definitely proving to be the gen Z Bollywood heart-throb Kartik Aaryan's year. After winning the hearts of audiences with his nuanced performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he wowed global netizens and fans with his totally different and stellar portrayal of Dr. Freddy Ginwala in the critically acclaimed digital hit film, Freddy streaming on Disney + Hotstar. It will not be wrong to say that this is the Luka Chuppi fame Kartik's year. He has proven his mettle and versatility as a star by playing diverse characters smoothly.

It is true that ever since the first look of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada dropped on his birthday earlier this year. It has left the Kartik Aaryan fans and audiences impressed. The nuanced and global Bollywood star Kartik, will be essaying a different character after Freddy. The Kartik Aaryan fans and film fanatics can get happier now. An update from the Rohit Dhawan directed Shehzada film, is finally here. Shehzada teaser will drop in theatres with Avatar 2. Avatar 2, would release in theatres by December 16, 2022.

As per the sources, "The teaser of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada will be attached to Avatar: The Way of Water in the theaters that will be released, in the theaters on December 16."

Kartik left everyone impressed with his finest and career-best performance in Freddy. This one came as a contrasting avatar from the superstar in the same year as he explored two different kinds of genres like a comic one in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and an intense dark one in Freddy.

On the work front, other than Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next along with Satyaprem Ki Katha.