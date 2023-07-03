Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan shines in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with a career-best performance

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director heeps praise on Kartik Aaryan. Positive reviews and word-of-mouth is helping the movie climb newer heights at the box office. Kartik Aaryan's versatility and his ability to connect with his audience's emotion is on full display---- by Amrita Ghosh

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    Indian cinema is witnessing the rise of a luminous star who is captivating audiences with his impeccable talent and irresistible charm. Kartik Aaryan, the embodiment of youth and skill, has left moviegoers enthralled with his swoon-worthy performance in the emotionally charged film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. This cinematic masterpiece has not only triumphed at the box office, but it has also shattered records in the United Arab Emirates, emerging as Kartik's most lucrative venture in the region, propelling him to the summit of stardom.

    What truly sets Kartik apart in this mesmerizing opus is his extraordinary portrayal of the character of Sattu. In an industry often criticized for its lack of diversity, Kartik has unleashed his boundless versatility, leaving audiences awestruck in the wake of his brilliance. His performance in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' stands as the pinnacle of his illustrious career, invoking a kaleidoscope of emotions that traverse the spectrum from uproarious laughter to poignant tears.

    In a candid conversation with a leading daily, Sameer Vidwans, the visionary maestro behind 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', effusively expressed his profound admiration for Kartik's awe-inspiring performance. He mused, "“I don’t think words can justify what an amazing job Kartik has done in the film. He is a director’s delight. His charm, energy and dedication are next level. His unique style of acting, innocence and vulnerability has added a lot to the character. Sattu ke liye jo innocence aur pure energy chahiye, woh Kartik me hai. He lived the character - har chhote-chhote moment se leke bade scenes tak. Mujhe nahin lagta aur koi bhi actor Sattu play kar sakta tha, jaise Kartik ne kiya hai. He deserves all the love, appreciation and applause he is getting.”  

     

    Kartik's resplendent portrayal of the impressive romantic hero has endeared him to audiences nationwide. Sattu, a beacon of unwavering support, empowers his partner, igniting the fire within her to emerge as the protagonist of her own story, fearlessly battling for her rights. Sattu's character has set new benchmarks for men, garnering fervent admiration and wishful aspirations from women across the vast expanse of the internet, yearning for partners who embody the enigmatic essence of Sattu's persona.

    Unquestionably, the meteoric rise of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shows no signs of abating. Fueled by effusive praise and positive word-of-mouth, the film is poised for further ascension at the box office, reaching unparalleled heights. Kartik's laudable performance not only exemplifies his evolution as an actor but also underscores his innate ability to forge an intimate connection with viewers. He sure has grown as an actor.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
