Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka to screened at IFFI Goa; actor says, 'Its an honour'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is flying high with amazing reviews on his latest film Dhamaka. He has been making waves with his top-notch portrayal as Arjun Pathak in the film. Now Kartik is on his way to Goa for the screening of his film at IFFI. Last night he held a special screening for media and their family members amidst the film fraternity pouring love on Dhamaka actor.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a photo of the schedule for Dhamaka to be screened at the International Film Festival of India. He wrote, "Its an honour 🙏🏻

#Dhamaka is being screened at IFFI

which I always visited as a fanboy ❤️

@iffigoa"

Kartik Aaryan's brilliant performance in a completely new role is the highlight of the film. It also won the film some of the highest ratings like 8.9/10 on IMDB and 4.5 stars on Google. From Subhash Ghai, Ayushmann Khurrana to Manisha Koirala, Anand L Rai and Aayush Sharma, many took to their social media handles to praise Kartik Aaryan for his performance in the film.

Talking about the movie Dhamaka the filmmaker Ram Madhvani did an excellent job. Dhamaka is a remake of the South Korean drama, The Terror Live, where a TV news anchor performs an essential role in engaging the bomber and the channel's high TRP ratings.

Amruta Subhash, who plays Arjun Pathak's (Kartik) boss (Ankita), has performed effortless and did justice to her character as a TV news channel producer. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. Asianet Newsable gave 3 out of 5 stars to Dhamaka.

