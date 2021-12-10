Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka makes to top 5 best action 2021 films, read details

Kartik Aaryan is having a superb year as he is celebrating the success of his superhit latest movie Dhamaka. The film was rated as one of the top movies on IMDB for this year. Read further details about the same below.

Kartik Aaryan is having a great year as he is celebrating the success of his superhit movie Dhamaka. The movie was rated as one of the top movies on IMDB for this year. Now it has also made it to the best action movies of 2021 of The New York Times. The actor had posted an update on his social media feed. He had written that "What a list to be on! Have watched so many THE NEW YORK TIMES recommendation for world cinema. Overwhelmed".

The Best of 2021 (Five Action Movies to stream now) list of The New York Times had its top 5 movies that also included Kartik's Dhamaka. As per Netflix Viewership Data, Kartik Aaryan's movie had created an impressive viewership. In three weeks time the thriller movie had got 7.9 million views topping charts for 2 weeks straight, in India.

Previously the actor, during an interview with Humans of Bombay, had spoken in length about his struggles and on the hardwork that had made him what he was today. The actor came from a small town in Gwalior who was going to study engineering, but destiny had some other plans for him.

The actor had revealed that when he was in class 9, he had seen Baazigar, and he wanted to know that he also wanted to be on the big screen. He was not sure about how his parents would react. He completed his class 12th at his hometown and had studied further from a college in Mumbai. He had no contacts so he would write keywords like," 'Actor Needed' on Facebook". After reaching Mumbai, his struggles increased as he would travel for 6 hours 3-4 times a week for auditions. He was even rejected from outside the studio because he didn't 'look the part'.


