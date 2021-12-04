Kartik Aaryan FINALLY reacts to being dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; THIS is what he said

For the first time since Kartik Aaryan was dropped from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, the actor has finally reacted on his replacement. He spoke of it at an event on Saturday.

Kartik Aaryan was the first choice for the sequel of Karna Johar’s film ‘Dostana 2’. He was roped in for the role of the male protagonist in the year 2018. However, the actor was dropped from the film by Karan Johar’s production house ‘Dharma Productions’. There has been no information on which actor has replaced Kartik Aaryan in the film opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor.

The news of his replacement had gained momentum, especially because reports of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput being dropped from several films was fresh in the minds of the people. Karan Johar’s production house had said that Kartik Aaryan’s ‘unavailability of dates’ was the reason behind why Dharma Productions decided to replace him. However, there was no word from the actor on this.

Now, Kartik Aaryan has finally spoken about the whole issue. At Agenda AajTak 2021, Kartik Aaryan was asked about his comments on being ousted from ‘Dostana 2’, he said that he does not wish to comment on Karan Johar’s film, Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan who rose to fame with his epic monologue in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchmana’ also spoke about the ‘Bollywood camps’. He said that he is not a part of any Bollywood camp and he has reached a certain level today because of his talent, adding that he will continue doing the same in the future also.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the movie ‘Dhamaka’ which was released online on the streaming platform ‘Netflix’. The film has received praises from the critics as well as from the viewers. And reacting to the kind of response he has received for the film, Kartik said that he is “grateful” for all the positive responses. He also said that the entire film was shot during the lockdown period and that too within some nine to 10 days of time. At present, Kartik Aaryan is the national capital where he is busy shooting for ‘Shehzaada’. The actor has been posting pictures and videos of Delhi on his social media.

