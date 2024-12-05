Karnataka govt cancels two early shows of 'Pushpa-2' before release date

The Karnataka government has cancelled early screenings of Pushpa-2 scheduled before the official 6.30 am release time. Several Bengaluru theatres planned shows between 3 am and 4.30 am, but the move faced opposition from the Karnataka State Producers Association, prompting action from authorities.

Karnataka government has taken action against the early screenings of the highly anticipated movie Pushpa-2, which was scheduled for release worldwide on the 5th of December. The state government has ordered the cancellation of two shows scheduled before the official release time.

Several theatres in Bengaluru had planned to screen Pushpa-2 between 3 am and 4.30 am, well before the official opening time of 6.30 am, allowing early access through online platforms like BookMyShow. This move was met with strong opposition from the Karnataka State Producers Association, which raised concerns about the premature screenings.



In response to the complaints from the Producers Association, the Bengaluru City District Magistrate issued a directive instructing the police to take action against cinemas violating the scheduled screening times. The order emphasized that any theatre in Bengaluru showing the film before 6.30 am would face the cancellation of those shows.

The Pushpa-2 film is being released in over 30 cinemas across Karnataka, with tickets already available for advanced bookings. The Producers Association had previously written to the government, urging them to put an end to the early screenings, calling it a breach of the Karnataka Cinema Regulation Act, which mandates screenings to begin only after 6.30 am.

In the wake of these developments, more than 40 theatres in Bengaluru had planned to take advantage of the high demand for Pushpa-2 by screening the film early in the morning, aiming to boost revenue. However, with the intervention of the Karnataka government and the District Magistrate's order, these plans have been stopped.



Authorities are now keeping a close watch on cinemas, and the Police Commissioner has been instructed to ensure that cinemas adhere to the new timings and cancel any unauthorized early shows. The action aims to maintain fairness and prevent any violation of the state's film regulations.

This situation has raised several questions about the need for stricter enforcement of cinema timings, as well as the increasing trend of early screenings to capitalize on the popularity of blockbuster films like Pushpa-2.

