Karisma Kapoor's fun dance reunion with Madhuri Dixit makes Dil Toh Pagal Hai fans nostalgic - WATCH

Helmed by Yash Chopra, the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. It is a timeless and cult classic film today.

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit treated us with a mini dance video and drove away our Wednesday blues. The stars who had earlier worked together in the hit film Dil To Pagal Hai, also sent their fans to a nostalgic and sweet throwback ride.

Sharing the video, the duo also shared loads of happy moments and wrote, "Dance of E̶n̶v̶y̶ Friendship ✅✨#dtph #dancepartner #forever." In the viral video, Karisma and Madhuri grooved to the beats of the iconic song Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the next set of photos, they hugged each other tight and posed for selfies.

While fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt comments calling them OG Superstars, Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined them and wrote, ‘The OG SuperStars⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️❤️❤️❤️❤️’. Tamannaah Bhatia also added a bundle of ‘’ emojis.

Meanwhile, another comment read, ‘Shahrukh ki kami hai bass❤️❤️ beautiful to see them together.’ Helmed by late Bollywood maverick filmmaker Yash Chopra, the 1997 film also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film is iconic and relevant even today, after more than two decades of its release.

Shiamak Davar, who made his big debut as a choreographer with Dil Toh Pagal Hai, had earlier revealed that this particular bollywood film went over to make a massive impact on the industry. Iconic dance numbers like Le Gayi and Dance Of Envy remain evergreen.

For the unversed, a video of Shiamak Dawar, Anisha, and worldwide legend Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the beats of the iconic song Le Gayi had gone viral on social media and shook the internet during the anticipated NMACC inaugural event celebrations in April 2023. Shah Rukh Khan and his sharp memory of the steps even more than two decades after the film's premiere astounded fans and internet users.

