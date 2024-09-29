Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS]

    Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, recently celebrated her 7th birthday, receiving love from family and fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared unseen photos on social media to mark the special day, giving a glimpse into the joyous celebrations

    Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted her fans by sharing unseen photos to celebrate Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 7th birthday. Inaaya, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, received warm birthday wishes from all around. Kareena marked the special day with heartwarming pictures she shared on social media.

    On her Instagram, Kareena posted a series of photos featuring Inaaya alongside Taimur and Jeh. In her caption, Kareena wished Inaaya happiness, love, and joy always, mentioning Soha and Kunal. Fans also reacted with enthusiasm, with one calling Inaaya "the prettiest girl in the family," while another noted, "She is a Libra girl."

    Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had given her followers a peek into the fifth season of her popular talk show "What Women Want." She posted behind-the-scenes footage from the sets on social media, which featured candid moments and a glimpse of the celebrities involved. The show has amassed a large following for its engaging conversations with celebrities and influencers.

    In the video shared by Kareena, she was seen getting ready for the show, directing her makeup artist and the cameraman, while some celebrities were also present on set. In her caption, she invited fans to create memes, adding a playful touch. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Saba, Arjun Kapoor, and Rhea responded, with Katrina commenting that it was "the best," while Arjun humorously described it as "a biggish! Mega! Tizz!"

    ALSO READ: SRK reflects on 'tough time' during Aryan Khan's arrest at IIFA, makes request to Sandeep Vanga

    Kareena Kapoor is currently seen in The Buckingham Murders, which has emerged as a box office success during the festive season. The film's intense storyline and gripping climax have resonated with audiences, receiving widespread praise from both critics and viewers, largely boosted by strong word-of-mouth.

    Despite being a niche offering with a unique genre and language format, The Buckingham Murders has made a significant impact at the box office. It opened with a collection of ₹1.62 Cr. on Day 1, followed by a 90% increase on Day 2, bringing in ₹2.41 Cr. Positive reviews contributed to a Day 3 collection of ₹2.72 Cr., resulting in a total weekend collection of ₹6.75 Cr. These numbers are impressive for a mystery thriller, a genre that usually attracts a more selective audience.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Case filed against several Youtubers for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon anr

    Kerala: Case filed against several Youtubers for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon

    SRK reflects on 'tough time' during Aryan Khan's arrest at IIFA, makes request to Sandeep Vanga RTM

    SRK reflects on 'tough time' during Aryan Khan's arrest at IIFA, makes request to Sandeep Vanga

    AP Dhillon concert: One ticket equals 1,500 vada pavs in Mumbai! RTM

    AP Dhillon concert: One ticket equals 1,500 vada pavs in Mumbai! See details

    IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon grooves to Kriti Sanon's 'Ek Do Teen' at Abu Dhabi [WATCH] ATG

    IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon grooves to Kriti Sanon's 'Ek Do Teen' at Abu Dhabi [WATCH]

    Kalki Koechlin to marry her long-time Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg RBA

    Kalki Koechlin to marry her long-time Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg

    Recent Stories

    Free Travel in Luxembourg: Explore the Country Without Spending a Dime anr

    Free Travel: Explore THIS country without spending a Dime!

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day! RTM

    This country has made it mandatory by law to laugh once a day!

    Kerala: Case filed against several Youtubers for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon anr

    Kerala: Case filed against several Youtubers for defaming Malayalam actor-director Balachandra Menon

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    UP man takes reel game a notch higher, does pull ups on highway signboard; video goes viral (WATCH)

    5 Simple hacks to make your Android phone run faster RTM

    5 Simple hacks to make your Android phone run faster

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon