Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya's birthday [PHOTOS]

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, recently celebrated her 7th birthday, receiving love from family and fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared unseen photos on social media to mark the special day, giving a glimpse into the joyous celebrations

Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted her fans by sharing unseen photos to celebrate Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 7th birthday. Inaaya, the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, received warm birthday wishes from all around. Kareena marked the special day with heartwarming pictures she shared on social media.

On her Instagram, Kareena posted a series of photos featuring Inaaya alongside Taimur and Jeh. In her caption, Kareena wished Inaaya happiness, love, and joy always, mentioning Soha and Kunal. Fans also reacted with enthusiasm, with one calling Inaaya "the prettiest girl in the family," while another noted, "She is a Libra girl."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had given her followers a peek into the fifth season of her popular talk show "What Women Want." She posted behind-the-scenes footage from the sets on social media, which featured candid moments and a glimpse of the celebrities involved. The show has amassed a large following for its engaging conversations with celebrities and influencers.

In the video shared by Kareena, she was seen getting ready for the show, directing her makeup artist and the cameraman, while some celebrities were also present on set. In her caption, she invited fans to create memes, adding a playful touch. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Saba, Arjun Kapoor, and Rhea responded, with Katrina commenting that it was "the best," while Arjun humorously described it as "a biggish! Mega! Tizz!"

Kareena Kapoor is currently seen in The Buckingham Murders, which has emerged as a box office success during the festive season. The film's intense storyline and gripping climax have resonated with audiences, receiving widespread praise from both critics and viewers, largely boosted by strong word-of-mouth.

Despite being a niche offering with a unique genre and language format, The Buckingham Murders has made a significant impact at the box office. It opened with a collection of ₹1.62 Cr. on Day 1, followed by a 90% increase on Day 2, bringing in ₹2.41 Cr. Positive reviews contributed to a Day 3 collection of ₹2.72 Cr., resulting in a total weekend collection of ₹6.75 Cr. These numbers are impressive for a mystery thriller, a genre that usually attracts a more selective audience.

