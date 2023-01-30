Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kajol feel elated as U-19 Indian Women Cricket team lifts the world cup

    As the U-19 Indian Women Cricket team created a new benchmark by becoming the T20 world champions, Bollywood celebs cannot stop reacting and feeling proud. Check out Bollywood celebrities reactions here.

    Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kajol feel elated as U-19 Indian Women Cricket team lifts the world cup
    It has become a historic moment for India, as the U-19 Indian Women Cricket Team became the world champions. A superb bowling performance and fantastic fielding helped India bowl out England for just 68.

    For the unversed, this is the first-ever World Cup title for women cricket for India. Social media congratulated the Indian girls who made a new record by rewriting history on January 29 and called them real queens. Not only this, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to praise the girls.

    Taking to her Instagram handle, global Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan reshared a post that mentioned the U-19 Indian women cricket team, marking the victory, and posted a clapping emoji. It proves that she is so proud and happy about this victory of our country.

    Kajol also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of the U-19 Indian women Cricket team. Hailing and rooting for them, Kajol added, 'You have made us all proud.'

    Anushka Sharma, the global Bollywood starlet, wrote 'Way to go Champions.' She expressed her excitement for this victory and felt proud of the girls for creating a new record with this first big accomplishment which is just the starting point and stepping stone for many more big achievements from the U-19 Indian Women cricket team. While Indian cricket is already popular in India, now even Indian women cricket is starting to get more known and renowned and has almost the same status compared to the traditional cricket in India, which celebrates victory of the team like a festival each year.

