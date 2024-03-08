'Karataka Damanaka' REVIEW: Will Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva's action-packed comedy win your heart? Read

Karataka Damanaka Twiter Review: "Karataka Damanaka" is a drama film directed by Yogaraj Bhat. It stars Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva in prominent roles. Released on March 8, 2024, the film was produced by Rockline Venkatesh.

The trailer for Yogaraj Bhat's new Kannada film, "Karataka Damanaka," was released on Thursday. This film marks the debut of actor Shivarajkumar and director Yogaraj Bhat, as well as Prabhudheva's long-awaited comeback to Kannada cinema. A jailer hires two con artists to persuade his recalcitrant father to relocate to the city from their town. However, the scammers do something extraordinary beyond their intended mission!

The film's ensemble cast includes several excellent performers, including Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, who is noted for his dominating presence and versatility on screen. Prabhu Deva, a well-known dancer and performer, adds his own style to the movie.

Nishvika Naidu and Priya Anand are both talented performers who bring depth and charm to their characters. Rangayana Raghu, Tanikella Bharani, P. Ravi Shankar, and Doddanna provided extensive experience to the group, strengthening its performance.

1st half pure entertainment 😂🔥😍prabhudeva is 😂👌👌👌

Shivanna asusual at his best 🔥



Jaatre eega start 🔥#KaratakaDamanaka pic.twitter.com/l9MgUB3fas — Stalwart (@One_man_show17) March 8, 2024

#KaratakaDamanaka : One Word - Must Match 💥

Shivanna ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qBxU9rlXfq — Nandhini J K (@NandhiniJK1) March 8, 2024

Finally, the film's producer, Rockline Venkatesh, adds his own touch to it. This talented group aims to enchant spectators with their performances in "Karataka Damanaka." The release of "Karataka Damanaka" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.