Karan Johar turns 52: Kajol, Farha Khan, Anil Kapoor and others throw him surprise birthday party

Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar's 52nd birthday bash was a star-studded affair, attended by industry luminaries like Kajol, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan. Amidst the festivities, anticipation mounts for his upcoming film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Karan Johar marked his 52nd birthday in style with an intimate gathering of close friends on Friday evening. Among the guests were industry stalwarts including Kajol, Anil Kapoor, and Farah Khan, who came together to honor the occasion.

The birthday festivities, held on the eve of Karan's actual birthday on May 25, were graciously hosted by his friends Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand. The star-studded affair saw the likes of Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Natasha and Adar Poonawala, among others, joining in to celebrate Karan's special day. Pictures capturing the arrivals of these celebrities circulated widely on social media, adding to the excitement of the event.

Renowned director-choreographer Farah Khan, known for her playful banter with Karan, made a memorable appearance at the party. Dressed elegantly in a black and blue ensemble, she greeted photographers with her trademark charm before joining the festivities. Kajol exuded sophistication in an off-white dress, while Anil Kapoor exuded classic style in a dapper black outfit, accompanied by his wife, Sunita Kapoor.

Karan himself donned a suave black suit for the occasion, unaware until the day before that a surprise party was being planned in his honor.

Amidst the birthday celebrations, Karan Johar eagerly anticipates the release of his upcoming production, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, slated for release on May 31. The filmmaker, known for his directorial prowess, made a successful return to the director's chair last year with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, which emerged as a commercial triumph.

