Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to sell major stake? Here's what we know

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is reportedly in talks with Saregama India Ltd, led by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, to sell a significant stake in the company. While negotiations are ongoing, the potential deal could boost Saregama’s content portfolio and help Dharma amid fluctuating box office fortunes

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is reportedly in talks with Saregama India Ltd to sell a significant stake in the company, according to recent claims. Karan Johar owns Dharma Productions, while the company's CEO is Apoorva Mehta. Saregama India Ltd, on the other hand, is part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. Reports indicate that the two companies are discussing potential business collaborations, but no final decisions have been made yet.

As per The Mint, Saregama India Ltd recently acquired Pocket Aces Pictures and is now aiming to strengthen its presence in the film and OTT markets. A potential collaboration with Dharma Productions would enhance Saregama's content portfolio. However, the report clarified that the deal is still in the negotiation phase, and it is uncertain whether the agreement will be finalized.

Industry insiders suggest that Dharma Productions has faced challenges in recent years due to fluctuating box office performances and increasing star costs. This financial strain has prompted the production house to seek investment from larger corporations and industrialists. Karan Johar has not publicly commented on these potential business developments. The claims made in this report could not be independently verified by us at the time of publishing.

This news comes shortly after it was revealed that Dharma Productions recorded a revenue of Rs 1,044.16 crore in the 2022-23 financial year, with a profit of Rs 10.69 crore. In contrast, Saregama India Ltd posted a revenue of Rs 790.3 crore and a net profit of Rs 185.1 crore, as reported by Business Today.

Dharma Productions’ Recent Releases: Dharma Productions has consistently released and distributed films over the past few years. Notable releases since 2019 include Kalank, Student of the Year 2, Drive, Good Newwz (2019), Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Shershaah, Sooryavanshi (2021), Gehraiyaan, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Liger, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Govinda Naam Mera (2022), Selfiee, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Kill (2023). Upcoming releases include Yodha, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, and Bad Newz (2024). Dharma is also co-producing the highly anticipated film Jigra.

On the distribution front, Dharma Productions has recently distributed the Hindi version of Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 and was also responsible for the Hindi market distribution of RRR.

