Kapil Sharma was SLAPPED by KRK's security guards in Mumbai? Mika Singh REVEALS shocking truth; Read on

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh's alleged altercation with Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has resurfaced, with both sides sharing their accounts. KRK claimed Kapil and Mika, under the influence, caused a scene outside his Mumbai home, leading to intervention by security. Mika later addressed the incident, offering his perspective

Kapil Sharma was SLAPPED by KRK's security guards in Mumbai? Mika Singh REVEALS shocking truth; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

Days after Mika Singh alleged that Kapil Sharma caused a scene at Kamaal R Khan’s (KRK) home, KRK has shared his version of the events. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, KRK recounted the altercation with Kapil and claimed both Kapil and Mika were intoxicated when they arrived at his Mumbai residence. KRK alleged that his security team had to intervene when the two refused to leave and eventually slapped them to diffuse the situation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KRK (@kamaalrkhan)

KRK explained that Mika Singh had stated Kapil Sharma and he misbehaved at his Mumbai residence, an incident that is easily searchable online. KRK, however, claimed the reality was different. According to him, Kapil and Mika arrived at his home under the influence of alcohol and demanded to meet him, but his security personnel denied them entry. When the two refused to leave, the guards slapped them, and they were escorted out. KRK also mentioned that Kapil had tweeted about the incident that same night, prompting his response the next morning.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena wells up seeing wife Nouran Aly; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

He further alleged that Mika Singh apologized to him the next day. KRK claimed he visited Mika’s house, roughed him up, and warned him not to repeat such behavior. Mika later expressed regret for the incident, according to KRK.

Earlier, Mika Singh had spoken to The Lallantop and revealed that KRK was his neighbor in Dubai. Mika claimed that the incident occurred around 2012-2013, when Kapil Sharma was upset with KRK and expressed a desire to confront him. Mika mentioned that Kapil insisted on visiting KRK's home late at night to address his grievances. Although Mika tried to dissuade him, they still went to KRK’s house at around 4-5 am. Finding KRK not at home, Kapil reportedly broke glass panes at the residence and caused a commotion.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Is Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Singer faces legal action for singing about alcohol at Ludhiana concert on New Year's Eve RBA

Is Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Singer faces legal action for singing about alcohol at Ludhiana concert

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena wells up seeing wife Nouran Aly; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena wells up seeing wife Nouran Aly; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Vidaamuyarchi Ajith Kumar, Trisha's movie to be released on THIS date; read on RBA

Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar, Trisha's movie to be released on THIS date; read on

New Year 2025: Badminton star PV Sindhu celebrates new beginning with husband Venkata Dutta Sai ATG

New Year 2025: Badminton star PV Sindhu celebrates new beginning with husband Venkata Dutta Sai

Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra and other stars send positive vibes on New Year; Check ATG

Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Parineeti Chopra and other stars send positive vibes on New Year; Check

Recent Stories

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan

Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai vkp

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai

"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas dmn

"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH) shk

Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon