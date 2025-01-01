Kapil Sharma was SLAPPED by KRK's security guards in Mumbai? Mika Singh REVEALS shocking truth; Read on

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh's alleged altercation with Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has resurfaced, with both sides sharing their accounts. KRK claimed Kapil and Mika, under the influence, caused a scene outside his Mumbai home, leading to intervention by security. Mika later addressed the incident, offering his perspective

Days after Mika Singh alleged that Kapil Sharma caused a scene at Kamaal R Khan’s (KRK) home, KRK has shared his version of the events. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, KRK recounted the altercation with Kapil and claimed both Kapil and Mika were intoxicated when they arrived at his Mumbai residence. KRK alleged that his security team had to intervene when the two refused to leave and eventually slapped them to diffuse the situation.

KRK explained that Mika Singh had stated Kapil Sharma and he misbehaved at his Mumbai residence, an incident that is easily searchable online. KRK, however, claimed the reality was different. According to him, Kapil and Mika arrived at his home under the influence of alcohol and demanded to meet him, but his security personnel denied them entry. When the two refused to leave, the guards slapped them, and they were escorted out. KRK also mentioned that Kapil had tweeted about the incident that same night, prompting his response the next morning.

He further alleged that Mika Singh apologized to him the next day. KRK claimed he visited Mika’s house, roughed him up, and warned him not to repeat such behavior. Mika later expressed regret for the incident, according to KRK.

Earlier, Mika Singh had spoken to The Lallantop and revealed that KRK was his neighbor in Dubai. Mika claimed that the incident occurred around 2012-2013, when Kapil Sharma was upset with KRK and expressed a desire to confront him. Mika mentioned that Kapil insisted on visiting KRK's home late at night to address his grievances. Although Mika tried to dissuade him, they still went to KRK’s house at around 4-5 am. Finding KRK not at home, Kapil reportedly broke glass panes at the residence and caused a commotion.

