Kapil Sharma FINALLY talks about insulting Atlee Kumar; here's what he said

Kapil Sharma was accused of insulting Atlee at 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The comedian has now firmly responded to the reaction, pushing viewers to see the conversation and form their opinions.

Popular filmmaker Atlee Kumar recently appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to promote his latest production endeavour, Baby John. His participation in a recent program edition stirred outrage as some social media users criticised Kapil Sharma's remark regarding Atlee's looks. Kapil has finally responded to the claims following a barrage of criticism on social media. He denied offending Atlee and encouraged viewers to see the exchange and make their own decisions.

Kapil Sharma responded to a social media user's tweet on X (formerly Twitter) that said, "Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee’s looks? Atlee responds like a boss: Don’t judge by appearance, judge by the heart. #Atlee #KapilSharma."

Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media 🙏 thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow any body’s tweet like a sheep). https://t.co/PdsxTo8xjg — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 17, 2024

The social media user also uploaded a video of Atlee's conversation with Kapil Sharma during the performance. Kapil Sharma responded passionately, writing, "Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow any body’s tweet like a sheep)."

The footage from The Great Indian Kapil Show shows Atlee conversing with the comedian. Kapil asks the filmmaker, “Atlee sir, actually you are so young. Aur aap itne bade producer, director ban gaye hain. Kabhi aapke saath aisa hua hai ki aap kisi star se milne gaye first time aur usko laga hi naa ho aap Atlee ho. Usne kaha ‘where is Atlee?’ (You have become such a huge producer, director. Has it ever happened that you went to meet a star for the first time, and they didn’t recognize you?)"

Atlee said, “In a way, I understood your question. I’ll try to answer. I’m actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir. Because he produced my first film. He asked a script, but he didn’t see how I’m looking, and whether I’m capable of it or not. But he loved my narration. I think the world should see that. By appearance we should not judge, by heart you have to judge."

In the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh, who appeared with Atlee.

Atlee made his directorial debut with the 2013 Tamil film 'Raja Rani', starring Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, and Nazriya Nazim. AR Murugadoss produced the film. Atlee went on to direct several films, including 'Theri', 'Mersal', 'Bigil' and 'Jawan'.

