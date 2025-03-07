Kanye West's Ex reveals shocking truth: Rapper forced Kim Kardashian to dress naked like Bianca Censori

Amber Rose's candid revelations about her past relationship with Kanye West served as the answers for many questions surrounding Kanye West and Bianca Censori's divorce. Let's look deep into the topic to know what exactly Rose stated.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 8:34 AM IST

Kanye West has been making headlines for his divorce news from his wife Bianca Censori after many failed attempts to save the relationship. But nothing is working in his favor, and his ex-partner, Amber Rose, revealed shocking things about this rapper and his equation with his partners over time. Rose is the first one to reveal these shocking traits of Kanye West that anyone would find disturbing.

Kanye West's Ex reveals shocking truth: 

Amber rose revealed that Kanye West often forces her and kim Kardashian, his ex partner to wear revealing outfits. The outfits were very similar to the barely-there looks that Bianca Censori has appeared in. Rose also stated that Kanye's obsession with his partner's fashion choices is to make other men cover them. She clearly said, ''He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into; he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman'. 

Rose recalled her own situations where she felt uncomfortable with Kanye's interference in Rose's clothing choices. She also admitted that she would often sneak into his closet to wear something baggy whenever he wasn't around. 'I hated dressing provocatively,' said Rose, reflecting on her discomfort with her ex-partner. 

Rose also shared a particular incident where Kanye forced her to wear a see-through dress when they were abroad. Although Rose tried to refuse and cried, he insisted, ''You don’t understand, it’s fashion; I’m a genius."

Impact on Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a supermodel who was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. Reportedly, she also experienced similar control over her fashion choices when she was with Kanye. Kanye was often seen restyling Kim even after she decided on the outfit and portrayed this as encouraging her to wear daring outfits. Rose's revelations served as eye-openers on the extent of Kanye's influence over his partners' fashion choices and the discomfort it caused them.

Bianca Censori's Recent Controversy

In a recent appearance, Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, made sensational headlines at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where Bianca wore a nude outfit that sparked several controversies. With Rose's revelations, many believe her bold looks are part of Kanye’s influence.

