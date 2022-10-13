Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film gets India's highest-rated on IMDb; also has extraordinary run at box office

    The box office success of Kantara, which has continued unabatedly, shows no signs of slowing down. Kantara has received India's highest rating as Hombale movie on IMDb

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film gets India's highest-rated on IMDb; also has extraordinary run at box office RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 4:24 PM IST

    Coming from the house of Hombale films which has also given a blockbuster like KGF 2 before, they are here with yet another cinematic wonder, Kantara and it is truly redefining the success parameters. After the film spread its rage in the Kannada version, it started the noise of its success echoed around the nation as the film became India's highest-rated film on IMDb. 

    Having released in Kannada on September 30, Kantara is all set for its Pan India to release on 14 October. While the film received an amazing response from the audience so far, it went on to get justified, becoming India's highest-rated film on IMDb with 9.6 ratings. 

    Moreover, The movie received a record-breaking 99% rating on BookMyShow with 35k+ reviews as well. This seems to be just the beginning while we will see what records the film will break in the future. 

    Kantara is a heartfelt movie that was developed to provide pure popular enjoyment. The sandalwood industry has reached its pinnacle with Kantara, an epic narrative. A magnificent lunch like kantara is one that you shouldn't skip. 

    It is the ideal synthesis of technological prowess, cultural sophistication, and workmanship. It is that unique region of Southern India that you are unlikely to have seen or heard much about. And is deserving of every compliment and expression of admiration posted online.

    After KGF 2 (Rs. 171.50 crores) and RRR (Rs. 86 crores), Kantara is now the third-highest-grossing movie of the year in Karnataka; it will pass the latter in either the third week or fourth weekend. The current state of the movie makes a target of at least Rs. 100 crores look extremely realistic. The movie has to maintain a third-week gross of at least Rs. 20 crores to break the three-digit barrier; however, this shouldn't be an issue given how well weekdays are doing.

    The movie's dubbed versions will be released next week; the Tamil and Hindi versions will debut on Saturday and Friday, respectively. The film may score a massive all-India figure if the dubbed versions could get even a small portion of the positive response it is receiving in Karnataka.
     

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 4:24 PM IST
