Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report

Kantara's streaming rights, which were acquired by Amazon Prime Video before to the movie's theatrical debut, have apparently also been renegotiated by Hombale Films. It is said that the film sold a total of 1 Cr. tickets in Karnataka

Every effort is being made by Hombale Films' "Kantara" to win the audience's hearts as time goes on. Following the release of the film's Kannada version on September 30, the Hindi version followed on October 14.

Since then, the movie has continued to set records for success that no other movie has ever achieved. With the big box office take, this success clearly demonstrated its impact on the industry. Now, it has added another feather to its cap by selling Rs 1 cr tickets throughout Karnataka.

Kantara has received a lot of affection and acclaim from the public, reviewers, celebrities from many industries, national leaders, and other dignitaries ever since it was first released. Kantara has developed into a movie hot off the internet and is being discussed everywhere.

The love is then shown at theatres as a massive crowd of people rush to see the movie due to the fantastic word of mouth. This has impacted ticket sales, as the film has sold an astounding 1 Cr. tickets in Karnataka. It is quite amazing that the film is still seeing increases in viewing and box office take so long after it first came out.

According to its box office receipts, the movie has earned more than $300 million worldwide. Kantara also made it to the top of IMDb's list of the 250 current top films in India, which was just published.

On September 30 and October 14, respectively, the Kannada and Hindi versions of Kantara were released. Rishab Shetty wrote and helmed the movie. Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G play important parts in the movie, produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films.