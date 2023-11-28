Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film's first look shatters records with 12 million views in 24 hours

    Kantara Chapter 1, Rishabh Shetty's prequel to the earlier film Kantara, has stirred up a storm on the internet, claiming the top trending spot with its captivating first look teaser.

    Following the resounding global triumph of "Kantara: A Legend" in the year 2022, Hombale Films has recently unveiled an exciting new chapter in the film saga titled 'Kantara Chapter 1.' The creators have unleashed a dynamic and visually stunning first look and teaser, signaling their intent to once again captivate audiences with another cinematic masterpiece. From the glimpses provided in the released assets, it is evident that the filmmakers are poised to take the masses on an intense and divine cinematic journey within the world of the film.

    The announcement has marked one of the most triumphant first-look launches in history, accumulating a staggering 12 million views and still counting. Notably, it has swiftly ascended to the coveted No. 1 spot on the trending charts. The first look and teaser have undeniably created a storm across the entire nation, generating fervent anticipation among audiences eager to witness yet another cinematic brilliance from Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty.

    The overwhelming response to the teaser is underscored by the fact that it has garnered an impressive 12 million views within the initial 24 hours of its release. In celebration of this achievement, Hombale Films shared the news, expressing gratitude for the audience's enthusiasm:

    "12 Million views and counting ❤️‍🔥 The magic of #Kantara1Teaser continues to enchant hearts of the audience!"

     

    The teaser unveils an ominous yet captivating visage of actor-director Rishab Shetty, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the visionary world crafted by the director himself. The familiar roar that reverberated in the first installment is reprised, establishing the mood for the emergence of a legend and the commencement of a grand narrative. The teaser immerses viewers in the intense perspective of Rishab Shetty's character, crafting an atmosphere brimming with suspense and intrigue.

    Beyond this, the bewitching and soulful music that left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences the previous year returns in the visuals of the new movie. The teaser concludes with a distinctive touch – seven distinct ragas of music, each representing one of the seven languages in which "Kantara Chapter 1" will be released.

