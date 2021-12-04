  • Facebook
    Kannada actor S Shivaram passes away at 83; Rajesh Dhruva, Chandu Gowda, and other stars mourn his death

    The actor who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for a brain haemorrhage, breathed his last on Saturday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 8:10 PM IST
    Shivram, a veteran Kannada actor, producer and director, passed away on Saturday, December 4 at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The veteran actor was 83-years-old. Shivram, also known as Shivramanna, was hospitalised after suffering a head injury and was said to be in a severe condition. On Tuesday, November 30,  the actor was reportedly admitted to a private hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, he breathed his last on Saturday. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son Lakshmeesh.

    The Kannada cinema industry is in mourning following the death of the veteran actor. Many television stars have taken on their Instagram accounts to express their condolences over the ace actor's demise. "Om Shanti, RIP," actor Rajesh Dhruva posted on Instagram after learning about the tragedy. Varshitha Seni, an actress, also paid tribute to the renowned actor by posting a photo of him on her social media account.

    Joining those who mourned the veteran actor’s death was Chandu Gowda prayed for Shivram's soul to rest in peace. Gagan Chinappa, who just left the show Mangala Gowri Maduve, has also expressed his sadness over the death of Shivramanna, a beloved actor in the Kannada film industry who acted in more than 200 films. For the uninitiated, the 83-year-old is said to have collapsed while executing a ritual at his home on Tuesday night.

    According to reports, the brain scans conducted detected a haemorrhage. Surgery, however, was ruled out by the doctors due to age-related issues, the reports further suggested. However, Shivaram had started to heal but, unfortunately, succumbed on Saturday. The veteran actor was planning to take a trip to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

    Shivaram was seen in several movies. Some of the famous roles that he portrayed on the screen are from the films of Puttanna Kanagal and Dr Rajkumar. He has also been a prominent supporting actor for over six decades, and was also a recipient of the prestigious Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award conferred by the Karnataka government. He was a seasoned performer who could handle both dramatic and comedic roles.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 8:17 PM IST
