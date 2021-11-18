Kangana Ranaut is 'nachnewali'; Maharashtra minister takes dig at her for Mahatma Gandhi remarks (Read more)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has received severe backlash over her comments on Mahatma Gandhi for the last few days. Now Maharashtra minister hits out at Kangana calls her dancer girl

Since last week, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing the headlines for her controversial statements on India's independence day, Jawaharlal Nehru and now Mahatma Gandhi. In an interview with Times Now, Kangana commented on freedom fighters and said that India succeeded its Independence in 'Bheek'.

Late when she got backlash and trolled for the same, actress took to her Instagram story and passed another comment on Mahatma Gandhi, which irked people more. Many social media users have demanded that Kangana's Padma Shri award be revoked and a few filed complaints against her.

Kangana shared goes like “Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji.” She didnt stop that, in a separate Insta story, she wrote that “Those who fought for the freedom were “handed over" to their masters…by those who had no courage burning/boiling hot blood to fight their oppressors but the were power hungry and cunning."

ALSO READ: AAP files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for ‘India got real freedom in 2014’, seditious remark

On Mahatma Gandhi, the actress wrote on her Insta Story, “Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That’s not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely."

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has now attacked Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on Gandhi, calling her a "naachnewali" (dancer girl) and saying that her statements/comments do not deserve any attention.

Also Read: Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Mahatma Gandhi? Padma Shri awardee's latest statements will blow your mind



Wadettiwar also termed Kangana's comments as 'anti-national'. He said to a news agency, "If some dancer girl ('nachnewali') levels allegations on Mahatma Gandhi, I do not consider it worthy of a response." He also said, "Nine out of ten people badmouth her. There is no need to talk more about her."