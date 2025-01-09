Kangana Ranaut invites Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to watch 'Emergency', criticizes Rahul's etiquette

Kangana Ranaut has invited Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to watch her upcoming film Emergency, based on Indira Gandhi's life. While praising Priyanka for her politeness, she criticized Rahul for lacking etiquette. The film, releasing on January 17, explores the 1975-77 Emergency period in India

Kangana Ranaut invites Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to watch 'Emergency', criticizes Rahul's etiquette ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut, actor and BJP MP, has invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to watch her upcoming film Emergency, which is based on the life of his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She has also extended an invitation to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. The film, directed by Ranaut, features her in the lead role as Indira Gandhi and is set to release on January 17.

Ranaut was critical of Rahul Gandhi’s behavior during their interaction, claiming he lacked etiquette. In an interview with Times Now, she described an encounter where she felt Rahul smirked at her, remarking that he did not display much courtesy. Despite her critique, she stated that the invitation to watch her film remains open to him.

In contrast, Ranaut praised Priyanka Gandhi, recalling a pleasant conversation with her in Parliament. She mentioned that Priyanka had smiled and engaged in a polite discussion, which Ranaut found memorable. She described Priyanka as sensible and articulate, adding that she enjoyed their interaction.

The film Emergency boasts a notable cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. It portrays the state of emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977, a period marked by significant political upheaval in India.

Previously, Ranaut shared in an interview with IANS that she had approached the subject with sensitivity and respect. She emphasized her effort to present a dignified portrayal of Indira Gandhi, ensuring the narrative remained balanced and thoughtful.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted Emergency a U/A certificate, allowing a broad audience to engage with its depiction of a pivotal chapter in Indian history.

