Kangana Ranaut calls Uorfi Javed pure and divine; dubs her as avatar of Mahadevi Akka to back her bold style

Uorfi Javed is a well-known personality in India who is known for her fantastic dressing sense and fashion statement. Her dresses always elevate fashion trends each time. From making a dress of nails to wrapping up her body with tape, Uorfi has done it all.

But parallel to this, she is also known for speaking her mind and never shies in giving her opinion on what she feels is right. Recently her reckless remarks have turned the mind of a well-known Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actress got compelled to dub Uorfi as "Mahadevi Akka."

It commenced with Kangana Ranaut's comment on an appreciation post for Shah Rukh Khan, which said, "Hindu Muslims love SRK equally" and that "India is super secular".

"Very good analysis...this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans...And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism...there is no country like Bharat in the whole world," tweeted Kangana Ranaut, responding to a Bollywood producer's post.

Uorfi Javed responded to this two-day-old tweet by Kangana Ranaut and remarked: "Oh my gosh ! What is this division , Muslim actors, Hindu actors. Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors."

This heated verbal spat on the microblogging site Twitter continued in a conversation with a response from Kangana to Uorfi's tweet. The tweet response read, "Yes, my dear Uorfi. That will be an ideal world. But it's not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code. Till this nation has a divide in the constitution itself, it will remain divide. Let's all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodiji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we?".

"Uniform would be a bad idea for me ma'am! I am popular only because of my clothes." responding to Kangana's above tweet, Uorfi said.

After this, Kangana put an example of Mahadevi Akka in her two tweets. By endorsing the social media sensation Uorfi, Kangana uttered, "In India, there was Queen called Mahadevi Akka. Who loved Shiva. Her husband, before the court, shared if she loved Shiva and not him. Then she shouldn't take anything from him. She dropped all her clothes, left the palace and never covered her body again. Clothes and a lack of them (cont)."

Creating a new parallel between Uorfi Javed, with the pious and sacred "Mahadevi Akka," in her second tweet, She continued, "Both are self expression. Mahadevi Akka is a shining star In the world of Kannada literature. She is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes. Don't let anyone shame you about your body. You are pure and divine, my love to you."

Kangana's comparison of Uorfi Javed with Mahadevi Akka is huge and also resembles the true essence of Uorfi and her strong stands not for herself but also for our society.

