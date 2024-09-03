Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut announces new film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' which is a tribute to unsung heroes

    On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to announce her new film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'. 

    Kangana Ranaut announced her new film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' on Tuesday, while she waited for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to approve her directorial debut 'Emergency'. According to the filmmakers, the film seeks to highlight the important contributions of working-class heroes who work ceaselessly behind the scenes. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' will be directed and written by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Eunoia Films and Floating Rocks Entertainment.

    Working on 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata' has been extremely fulfilling, according to Babita Ashiwal of Eunoia Films. "Our goal is to generate content that will fascinate our viewers. "With Kangana on board, we are confident that the film will hit the right note," Ashiwal said in a statement. "Our cooperation on this film with Kangana is centered on creating content that crosses borders and resonates with audiences on an emotional level. Adi Sharmaa of Floating Rocks Entertainment stated that high-content films are the future of blockbuster successes."

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Ranaut, a BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, is yet to receive CBFC approval for 'Emergency', which she directed, wrote, and co-wrote. After several delays, the film was set to be released on September 6. The CBFC has postponed the release of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) halted the film, which stars Ranaut as India's first female Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, citing ' religious feelings'. The events that occurred under the leadership of Mrs. Indira Gandhi, one of the most prominent women in Indian history.

