Kalki 2898 AD: SS Rajamouli to play cameo in Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film

'Kalki 2898 AD', a film starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, is currently under production. SS Rajamouli, the director of "Baahubali" and "RRR," is reportedly in talks to make a cameo appearance in "Kalki 2898 AD," according to recent sources. Fans are thrilled to see Prabhas and Rajamouli reunited on screen as the news is quickly circulating on social media.

SS Rajamouli in Kalki 2898 AD

SS Rajamouli is currently on a break. He will start the pre-production work of his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu soon. Meanwhile, Rajamouli is now in the news for a different reason. It is being rumoured that he is all set to do a cameo role in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD'. In the past, Rajamouli had played a cameo in 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. Not just that, he had made special appearances in his films and starred in a few commercials as well.

However, an official confirmation regarding Rajamouli's cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD' is yet to be made.

About 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Kalki 2898 AD' is an ambitious film by director Nag Ashwin. Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Disha Patani, Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are a part of the supporting cast. Recently, it was speculated that Dulquer Salmaan has been roped in to play a cameo. Composer Santhosh Naraynan, cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao are part of the technical crew.

