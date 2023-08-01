Kaalkoot screening: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma can’t stop blushing; paparazzi say ‘Kamaal ki jodi'

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have frequently spoken in public about their affection for one another. At the Kaalkoot screening last night, the pair couldn't contain their blushing.

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia started dating in January of this year, and since then, their romance has been making headlines. The duo has made multiple public appearances together and has publicly declared their love for one another on numerous occasions. Tamannah was spotted being a devoted girlfriend to Vijay last night as she showed up to support him at the premiere of his most recent web series, Kaalkoot. Look at this more closely.

Last night, July 31, in Mumbai, a screening of Vijay Varma's online series Kaalkoot was conducted. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia attended to show her support for her boyfriend, and Vijay appeared to be overjoyed to have her there. Vijay was stylishly dressed in a blue jacket over a white shirt, black trousers and black shoes. Tamannaah looked slouchy elegant in a bright pink blazer that was big and baggy trousers with white heels. The couple smiled broadly as they stood for the photographers, but when the cameramen taunted them, they couldn't help but flush. What an incredible couple, the paparazzi exclaimed, "Kamaal ki jodi hai, kya jodi hai." The pair laughed at this and turned red in the face.

Tamannaah has already professed her love and affection for Vijay in a conversation with Film Companion. She said that Vijay was her happy spot and that their romance began on the set of the anthology movie Lust Stories 2. Along with stating that he was genuinely and madly in love with Tamannaah, Vijay also made a loud statement in opposition to people who said their relationship was a PR gimmick. Even more, he said that his family is pressuring him to get married and that he has been avoiding their questions for some time.

The crime drama series Kaalkoot is helmed by Sumit Saxena. Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, and Gopal Dutt are among its cast members. JioCinema has been broadcasting it since July 27. In his role as a police officer, Vijay portrays a man who is tormented by his superiors and must take care of his family while also trying to investigate a horrifying acid attack case.

