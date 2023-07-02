'K46' teaser: Kichcha Sudeep appears in violent avataar in Vijay Kartikeyaa directorial, to release on July 2

The teaser for 'Kichcha 46', the much awaited movie starring Kichcha Sudeep, has been released. The film's teaser has the tagline "Demon War Begins." It was directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. The Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is back with a new movie almost a year after captivating audiences with his flick Vikrant Rona. 'K46', an action thriller, is anticipated to give Kichcha fans the best cinematic experience. The teaser shows the actor battling the bad guys while killing them with his swag in a violent and vicious avatar. Sudeep is shown in the beginning of the intense and graphic teaser removing bullets from his body while riding in the rear of a bus. He cryptically says, "This is a small incident that happened in a big story," as the bodies of people he has murdered are piled high inside the vehicle.

The Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is back with a new movie almost a year after captivating audiences with his flick Vikrant Rona. This is one of the three projects that Sudeep previously announced he has accepted. The other is 'Billa Ranga Baashaa', directed by Anup Bhandarai and starring Vikrant Rona. The director of 'Thalapathy 68', Venkat Prabhu, told Sudeep about a script that he loved, according to Indiatoday.in, which was validated. But now that Venkat Prabhu will begin collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay, it might take some time for this project to begin construction. Regarding whether he had approved this Venkat Prabhu proposal, there is no official word.

The teaser of 'Kiccha 46' was slated to release last month. The teaser release was delayed, though, and was now scheduled for July 2. After the delay, the movie's producer, Kalaippuli S Thanu, posted a video for the movie on Twitter. Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda, Daali Dhananjaya, Naveen Shankar, Darling Krishna, Vasuki Vaibhav, Anup Bhandari, and Vinay Rajkumar were among the stars of the video. Check out the video here:

