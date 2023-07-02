Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'K46' teaser: Kichcha Sudeep appears in violent avataar in Vijay Kartikeyaa directorial, to release on July 2

    On Sunday, the teaser for Kichcha Sudeep's next movie K46 Demon War Begins was made public. Vijay Kartikeya is the director of the movie. Kichcha Sudeep shared the fascinating teaser for his forthcoming movie on Twitter.

    K46 teaser Kichcha Sudeep appears in violent avataar in Vijay Kartikeyaa directorial, to release on July 2 ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    The teaser for 'Kichcha 46', the much awaited movie starring Kichcha Sudeep, has been released. The film's teaser has the tagline "Demon War Begins." It was directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. The Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is back with a new movie almost a year after captivating audiences with his flick Vikrant Rona. 'K46', an action thriller, is anticipated to give Kichcha fans the best cinematic experience. The teaser shows the actor battling the bad guys while killing them with his swag in a violent and vicious avatar. Sudeep is shown in the beginning of the intense and graphic teaser removing bullets from his body while riding in the rear of a bus. He cryptically says, "This is a small incident that happened in a big story," as the bodies of people he has murdered are piled high inside the vehicle. 

    ALSO READ: Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here

    The Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is back with a new movie almost a year after captivating audiences with his flick Vikrant Rona. This is one of the three projects that Sudeep previously announced he has accepted. The other is 'Billa Ranga Baashaa', directed by Anup Bhandarai and starring Vikrant Rona. The director of 'Thalapathy 68', Venkat Prabhu, told Sudeep about a script that he loved, according to Indiatoday.in, which was validated. But now that Venkat Prabhu will begin collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay, it might take some time for this project to begin construction. Regarding whether he had approved this Venkat Prabhu proposal, there is no official word.

    The teaser of 'Kiccha 46' was slated to release last month. The teaser release was delayed, though, and was now scheduled for July 2. After the delay, the movie's producer, Kalaippuli S Thanu, posted a video for the movie on Twitter. Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda, Daali Dhananjaya, Naveen Shankar, Darling Krishna, Vasuki Vaibhav, Anup Bhandari, and Vinay Rajkumar were among the stars of the video. Check out the video here:

    ALSO READ: Tiku Weds Sheru bash: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and others look stylish at event

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in franchise? Netizens disappointed over speculations ADC

    Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in franchise? Netizens disappointed over speculations

    Kangana Ranaut Avneet Kaur trolled for dancing at Tiku Weds Sheru Success Party here what netizens said RBA

    Kangana Ranaut, Avneet Kaur trolled for dancing at 'Tiku Weds Sheru’s success party; here's what netizens said

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO MSW

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's service at Golden Temple before marriage; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

    'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor shares equation on working with Tabu for 1st time; fans excited about release date ADC

    'The Crew': Kareena Kapoor shares equation on working with Tabu for 1st time; fans excited about release date

    Ileana D'cruz shares photo of a mysterious man with their dog; fans curious over her new Instagram post MSW

    Ileana D'cruz shares photo of a mysterious man with their dog; fans curious over her new Instagram post

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Nandi hills, Skandagiri closed for public on July 2-3 ahead of President's visit vkp

    Karnataka: Nandi hills, Skandagiri closed for public on July 2-3 ahead of President’s visit

    Gym Etiquette: 5 Essential Dos and Don'ts for a Safe and Effective Workout MSW EAI

    Gym Etiquette: 5 Essential Dos and Don'ts for a Safe and Effective Workout

    Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM: Uddhav camp's 'back stab' jibe amid NCP crisis in Maharashtra AJR

    Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM: Uddhav camp's 'back stab' jibe amid NCP crisis in Maharashtra

    Pondicherry to Ooty-7 best places to visit in South India RBA EAI

    Pondicherry to Ooty-7 best places to visit in South India

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unlikely for Chahal, Kuldeep to form spin duo in India's attack, says Manjrekar

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unlikely for Chahal, Kuldeep to form spin duo in India's attack, says Manjrekar

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon