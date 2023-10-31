Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Just looking like a wow': What is the story behind viral internet meme? Read

    The viral trend "Just looking like a wow" has swept the internet, with even celebrities like Deepika Padukone joining in. But what's the story behind its origins?

    'Just looking like a wow': What is the story behind viral internet meme? Read
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    From international sensation Deepika Padukone to the talented Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul, a multitude of individuals have wholeheartedly embraced the trend of "Just looking like a wow." However, the origins of this trend can be traced back to the charismatic videos of Jasmeen Kaur, who captivated the attention of social media users through her spirited presentations while selling dress materials. In one such video, she was conspicuously using the word 'Wow' in a repetitive manner, as she enthusiastically displayed a vibrant neon-colored suit material.

    As the video gained viral status across various social media platforms, the renowned music composer Yashraj Mukhate seized the opportunity to create a catchy song inspired by this very meme. This move further cemented the meme's status as a prominent trend in the online sphere. Yashraj Mukhate is no stranger to transforming popular memes into amusing musical compositions, and he has consistently demonstrated this talent.

    In his latest venture, Yashraj Mukhate once again immortalized a meme through his musical prowess. In the video, his melodious voice can be heard harmonizing in the background, repeatedly emphasizing the iconic line, "Just looking like a wow." It's worth noting that this is not the first instance in which he has transformed a meme into a musical gem. Yashraj Mukhate has previously crafted memorable songs based on viral trends, such as the famous "Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta" dialogue by Shehnaaz Gill and the humorous "Jhingur Sa Ladka" meme.

    Prominent personalities who joined the trend

    Famous Indian cricketer KL Rahul while praising his wife Athiya Shetty's picture she posted recently on Instagram commented with the popular dialogue of this meme - "So beautiful …. So elegant… just looking like a woaw!!"


    While two days ago, renowned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone posted a video of her lip syncing to the meme's dialogue. 

    Watch the video

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
