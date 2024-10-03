Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jr NTR, Nani calls out Surekha Konda for comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya

    Jr NTR recently took a stand against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's controversial remarks linking Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce to political dealings. The claims, which involved BRS leader KT Rama Rao, sparked widespread backlash from the Telugu film industry, with actors demanding respect

    Jr NTR, Nani calls out Surekha Konda for comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 9:26 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

    Jr NTR, fresh off the box office success of "Devara," recently criticized Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for her controversial remarks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. Surekha's comments, which linked their separation to political dealings involving BRS leader KT Rama Rao and Samantha, sparked widespread outrage in the Telugu film industry.

    Expressing his displeasure, Jr NTR took to X (formerly Twitter) and urged politicians not to drag personal lives into politics, calling it a "new low." He emphasized that public figures, especially those in positions of responsibility, should maintain dignity and respect for others' privacy. He noted that the industry would not stay silent while baseless allegations are made and called for respect for personal boundaries, ending his message with "#FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate."

    Actor Nani also criticized Surekha’s comments, expressing disappointment with the irresponsibility shown by politicians. He remarked that expecting responsibility from those who speak recklessly is naive. Nani added that such behavior damages the fabric of society and emphasized that it was unacceptable for someone in a respectable position to make baseless public statements.

    Surekha had claimed that Samantha's refusal to comply with a political favor led to her divorce, alleging that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was involved. According to her, Nagarjuna had pressured Samantha to comply, but she refused, which supposedly led to the separation. She further alleged that KT Rama Rao, who was a minister at the time, tapped the phones of actresses and manipulated them.

    ALSO READ: Samantha, Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said

    In response, Samantha Ruth Prabhu used social media to call for responsibility and respect from politicians. She highlighted her pride in her personal journey and urged Surekha to recognize the weight her words carry. Naga Chaitanya echoed Samantha’s sentiment, describing the allegations as "false, ridiculous, and unacceptable."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    My comments....', Telangana minister Surekha Konda retracts her statement on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce ATG

    'My comments...', Telangana minister Surekha Konda retracts her statement on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Samantha Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said ATG

    Samantha, Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said

    Nagarjuna opposes Konda Surekha's SHOCKING statement on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce RBA

    Nagarjuna opposes Konda Surekha's SHOCKING statement on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

    Samantha Naga Chaitanya divorce reason: Konda Surekha drops SHOCKING allegations, here's the truth RBA

    Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce reason: Konda Surekha drops SHOCKING allegations, here's the truth

    Vettaiyan trailer OUT: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan in TJ Gnanavel action film; watch here RBA

    Vettaiyan trailer OUT: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan in TJ Gnanavel action film; watch here

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru records all time high temperature of 32.8 degrees in October vkp

    Bengaluru records all-time high temperature of 32.8°C in October

    My comments....', Telangana minister Surekha Konda retracts her statement on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce ATG

    'My comments...', Telangana minister Surekha Konda retracts her statement on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Samantha Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said ATG

    Samantha, Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 3, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 3, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Israel strikes central Beirut following clashes with Hezbollah, 6 killed anr

    Israel strikes central Beirut following clashes with Hezbollah, 6 killed

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon