Jr NTR, Nani calls out Surekha Konda for comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya

Jr NTR, fresh off the box office success of "Devara," recently criticized Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for her controversial remarks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce. Surekha's comments, which linked their separation to political dealings involving BRS leader KT Rama Rao and Samantha, sparked widespread outrage in the Telugu film industry.

Expressing his displeasure, Jr NTR took to X (formerly Twitter) and urged politicians not to drag personal lives into politics, calling it a "new low." He emphasized that public figures, especially those in positions of responsibility, should maintain dignity and respect for others' privacy. He noted that the industry would not stay silent while baseless allegations are made and called for respect for personal boundaries, ending his message with "#FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate."

Actor Nani also criticized Surekha’s comments, expressing disappointment with the irresponsibility shown by politicians. He remarked that expecting responsibility from those who speak recklessly is naive. Nani added that such behavior damages the fabric of society and emphasized that it was unacceptable for someone in a respectable position to make baseless public statements.

Surekha had claimed that Samantha's refusal to comply with a political favor led to her divorce, alleging that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was involved. According to her, Nagarjuna had pressured Samantha to comply, but she refused, which supposedly led to the separation. She further alleged that KT Rama Rao, who was a minister at the time, tapped the phones of actresses and manipulated them.

In response, Samantha Ruth Prabhu used social media to call for responsibility and respect from politicians. She highlighted her pride in her personal journey and urged Surekha to recognize the weight her words carry. Naga Chaitanya echoed Samantha’s sentiment, describing the allegations as "false, ridiculous, and unacceptable."

