Joker 2 REVIEW: Is Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film Oscar-worthy? Internet verdict is out

Joker: Folie a Deux had grandeur written all over it. Nobody is surprised that Joaquin Phoenix owns every frame. And, while Lady Gaga's terrifying screen presence left everyone wanting more, her past several film appearances have solidified her status as a bankable performer. The Todd Phillips-directed film is out in India's cinema halls today, and early X reviews show that the vibes were spot on.

When deciphering Joker 2, the overall opinion seems to be that it is "complex." Even if every pair of eyes that has watched the film so far hasn't been completely captivated by it, most agree that the picture is definitely pushing limits.

The film has been shown at a few film festivals and has already premiered in New York and London. Early responses to the film seem to be divided. While netizens appear to have enjoyed the film and showered praise on Gaga's performance in particular, reviewers have labelled it 'dull' and said that Gaga was underutilised.

Some X comments praising Joker 2, read: "Unexpected, audacious, & mesmerizing. A small scale film that feels so grand behind the #IMAX lens. This format just elevates every scene astronomically. Gaga is absolutely phenomenal, & Phoenix brings it again", “I walked out of #JokerFolieADeux completely floored. Todd Phillips created a poetic and romantic love story that is brilliantly intertwined with music. Joaquin Phoenix delivered again but Lady Gaga is a movie star. She belongs in the Oscar conversation. I loved it" and “This movie is sure to be divisive - and not in as simple a way as if you loved the first, you’ll love this one, if you hated the first, you’ll hate this one. That said, I absolutely loved it”.

Also, said the film's core content, and some comments added: "#JokerFolieADeux is a love story in its truest form. It resonates two harsh truths in the finest artistic way possible. They are: 1) Love makes you vulnerable 2) People tends to love a version of you but not the complete you Joaquin Phoenix and Gaga both deserves Oscars🫡" and "I liked it way more then the first #JokerFolieADeux has way way more replay value I’ll definitely see it a bunch of times saw the first only twice definitely will see this 5-10 times ending was shocking but a great time 5/5 imo".

A critic from Indiewire stated, “Joker: Folie à Deux feels like it’s bad on purpose. A fascinatingly lifeless troll of a movie designed to anger fans and bore everyone else. Its complete waste of Lady Gaga is worse than any of Joker’s crimes.”

A critic from IGN said, “You’d think being liberated from the comics meant ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ could blaze its own path, but the sequel—less musical, more rote courtroom drama—is slavishly tethered to the first film, and doesn’t pursue its many ideas. Not great! #Venezia81”.

Vanity Fair's critic wrote, "JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX is a boring and pointless movie that feels designed to make everyone mad, perhaps especially the die hard fans of the first one. It’s a real Joker in that way".

Spoiler alert: Courtroom drama may play a significant role in Joker 2. It is worth noting that specific X threads have focused on how this aspect often overshadows the fact that the film was promoted as a twisted musical.

For example, a comment read: “It’s more courtroom drama than what I thought would be Joker and Harley wreaking havoc on the city together. That said, Lady Gaga delivers as does Joaquin. I loved the musical numbers (shocker!)”.

Another comment highlighted how the film blended each of these characteristics, providing something reasonably unique to the audience, “#JokerFolieADeux continues its audacity from its predecessor and absolutely rips apart every stereotype in the comic book movie genre. A psychotic breakdown blending both the court room drama & musical genres together like never before. Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga are just 🤯”.

