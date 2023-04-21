Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joker 2: Is Justin Theroux in Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix's film? Check out wrap-up party pictures

    The appearance of Justin Theroux at the wrap-up celebration with Lady Gaga has sparked speculation regarding his role in Joker 2 (Joker: Folie à Deux).

    Joker 2: Is Justin Theroux in Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix's film? Check out wrap-up party pictures
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 7:51 AM IST

    Todd Philips' Joker centres around a fundamentally different take on the material in a cinematic milieu where comic book adaptations are the most popular genre. As a result, it was far from clear that The Joker would follow in the footsteps of other blockbuster comic book films and develop a franchise, but Joker 2 (Joker: Folie à Deux) is on the way. It may come as a surprise to see Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in the future picture, leaving little hope for Justin Theroux to return.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Justin Theroux in Joker 2?
    Justin Theroux, who played actor Ethan Chase in the first edition of The Joker, is seen on television in one scene being interviewed by Murray Franklin, played by Robert De Niro.

    Fans began to speculate if Theroux would be repeating the role after he posted an Instagram selfie of himself with Lady Gaga and the film's director, Todd Philips. Conversely, Theroux told Access Hollywood that he was merely hanging out at the film's wrap party.  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Thus, it doesn't appear like Justin Theroux's character will be repurposed, even though he did attend the Joker sequel wrap party, because he is a member of the more prominent series family. It would have been interesting to have him make another cameo appearance in his persona as a fan-favourite easter egg, but that's not what's going on here.

    About Joker: Folie à Deux: 
    Although this particular issue has been rectified, it does not assist us to understand what to expect from Joker: Folie à Deux. In the upcoming sequel, Joaquin Phoenix will be Arthur Fleck/Joker, and Lady Gaga will play the doctor who tries to rehabilitate him but morphs into Harley Quinn. The fact that the film will also be a musical influence how the plot will unfold. 

     

