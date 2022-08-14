Johny Lever birthday: From selling pens to becoming the uncrowned king of comedy…

Did you know that Johny Lever used to sell pens before becoming a comedian? Here are some interesting details about the comedian’s life that his fans must know.

Johny Lever, the uncrowned king of comedy in the Hindi film industry, is celebrating his birthday today, August 14. Johny Lever has made people laugh with his comedy in more than three hundred Hindi films throughout his career. His comic timing proved to be helpful in establishing him in Bollywood. He has played many serious roles in films, but his true recognition came only from the comic timing. Although Johny Lever has had no filmy background, he has never been a fan of anyone's recommendation. Here are some interesting details about his life and his journey in the film industry that his fans should know.

He used to sell pens to run the house: Johny Lever has won the hearts of millions of people due to his excellent performance and comic timing. However, his journey was not easy. Johny Lever has two brothers and three sisters, of whom Johny is the eldest. His family was facing severe financial constraints, so he left his studies and started selling pens. The comedian was very funny from childhood and he found a very unique way to sell pens. He often sold pens by dancing like Bollywood stars which helped him have better sales.

He left his father’s operation for a shoot: Johny Lever has made everyone laugh but his life was one that came with many hardships. The actor continued with his work even in the harshest of situations. In an interview a few years ago, he had reportedly said that he never forgets the day when he left his ailing father in the hospital and went for a shoot. His father's leg was to be operated but Johny Lever had to leave to shoot a comic scene.

The story behind his name ‘Johny Lever’: Johny Lever's real name is John Prakash Rao Janumala. When Johny Lever left his studies to help the family and started selling pens, his father got him to work in Hindustan Lever itself. Johny also used to transport heavy drums from one place to another very easily and during his work he used to make them laugh a lot with his comedy among his friends of the company. From there, his name was reportedly changed from John Prakash Rao Janumala to Johny Lever.

His journey in Bollywood: Johny Lever was an expert in comedy as well as mimicry. He started his career as a stand-up comedian and used to do stage shows. In one such stage show, Sunil Dutt's eyes fell on him. He gave him his first break in the film 'Dard Ka Rishta'. Johny Lever's journey in Bollywood started after the very first film, and since then, he never looked back. Although he has worked in many films, however, he gained popularity with films such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Judaai', 'Chalbaaz', 'Baazigar', 'Yes Boss', 'Ishq', 'Aunt No. 1', 'Dulhe Raja', and ‘Karan Arjun’ among many others.