Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Anjali Anand's mother to make appearance on the dance show? Know details

Actress Anjali Anand, known for her role in "Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani," is impressing everyone with her dancing skills on the renowned Indian celebrity dance competition, "Jhalak Dikhhla Ja."

Viewers have consistently marveled at Anjali Anand performance in different TV shows. Remember her as Gayatri Randhawa in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'? That role of hers continues to be a topic of admiration and discussion. Currently, she's on Sony TV's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and here's some interesting news from ETimes. Anjali's mom, Purnima Anand, is going to appear on the show soon to cheer her up.

While Anjali and her dance partner Danny Fernandes are giving back-to-back hit dance performances, having her mom visit is expected to make things even more special. The report says that Anjali's mother will talk about Anjali's journey, especially her time as a background dancer. Now, by dancing on the Jhalak stage, Anjali is living her dream.

In an interview with ETimes, Anjali shared how excited she is to be on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11. She mentioned feeling a bit scared when she did Khatron Ke Khiladi because it was her first reality show. But, that experience helped her get ready for a challenging show like Jhalak. Anjali talked about the physical demands on Jhalak, like tricky moves, lifts, and acts without safety gear, which need a lot of practice. She's giving it her all and making the most out of the training and the whole show process.

The inclusion of Anjali's mother on the show adds an intriguing dimension, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the talented actress's journey. Witnessing this special moment promises to be an exciting highlight for fans of the show.

