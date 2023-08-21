Jennifer Lopez responded to trolls for using Ben Affleck's last name after marriage

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The actress discusses her decision to adopt his spouse Ben Affleck's last name.

    The love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is one to remember, spanning two decades of surprises and detours. Their story, from their first meeting in 2002 to their current rekindling and marriage, is proof of the enduring power of love.When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met, there were immediate sparks, and their frenzied affair concluded in a proposal later that year. Despite the difficulties they encountered and the final termination of their relationship in 2004, it was only one chapter in their complex love story.

    After assuming her husband's last name, Jennifer Lopez's choice to do so ignited debates about tradition and feminism. In an open conversation with Vogue, Lopez discussed her thoughts on the subject, stressing that her decision was motivated by romance and the special relationship she has with her boyfriend. While some questioned the choice, Lopez remained steadfast in her conviction that it showed a bond that went beyond social conventions.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Also discussed by Lopez was the route that brought her back to Ben Affleck. Following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and Affleck's own split, a straightforward email triggered a reconnection that brought back memories of their previous love. The intensity of their feelings persisted despite the obstacles and adjustments life had thrown their way.

